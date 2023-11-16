NC State vs Virginia Tech in 1-2-3

One Thing I’m Worried About
- The dual-threat ability of Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones. This NC State team hasn’t faced a QB with the running ability of Drones. On the season, after adjusting for sacks, Drones has rushed for 638 yards. That is by far the most of any QB the Wolfpack have been up against this year. While this defense is, of course, different from the 2022 version, mobile QBs were the one weakness of State’s defense a year ago. NC State will need to utilize a spy on Drones at all times and force the Hokies offense into passing situations to limit Drones ability to use his legs.
Two Things I’m Confident In
- Brennan Armstrong is coming off his best game in a Wolfpack uniform. I know momentum expires with the clock of each game, but that was an impressive effort from Armstrong last week in the win over Wake Forest. The Hokies defense is better than Wake Forest’s, but there has to be confidence in Armstrong not only from his teammates and coaches, but also in himself.
- NC State’s defense. Aside from a late collapse against Notre Dame and a random shootout against Marshall, this Wolfpack defense has been phenomenal. Moreover, since the bye week, opponents have averaged just 273 yards per game against State’s defense while the Pack have forced 8 turnovers across those three games.
Three Stats You Should Know
- Virginia Tech is 0-3 against teams ranked better than 65th in SP+ and 5-2 against teams ranked 65th or worse. NC State is currently ranked 42nd.
- The Hokies defense ranks 20th in Success Rate, but just 121st in Explosiveness, as big plays have consistently been an issue for them. On the season, VT has allowed 7 plays of 50+ yards, ranking 95th nationally in that stat.
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 in Blacksburg this year. NC State is 3-1 on the road.
