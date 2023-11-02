The ACC in SP+, Week 9: The roaring 20’s of the ACC

After another week of play, Florida State continues to distance itself from the rest of the ACC as the Seminoles find themselves in the thick of a national title hunt. The conference is apparently trying to dominant the 20’s, and if Duke hadn’t been so completely awful against Louisville, they may well have 21-25 wrapped up.

The ACC After Week 9 ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) ﻿Team Week 4 SP+ (Rank) Rank Change Offense (Rank) Defense (Rank) Florida State 20.9 (8) 3 38.5 (8) 17.9 (16) Clemson 13.2 (21) -2 30.2 (41) 17.0 (11) North Carolina 12.6 (22) 0 38.4 (9) 26.0 (58) Miami 12.2 (23) 0 32.2 (25) 20.4 (28) Louisville 12.0 (24) 3 31.1 (32) 19.2 (19) Duke 8.9 (29) -3 28.6 (53) 19.8 (21) NC State 3.4 (52) 2 24.1 (79) 21.0 (33) Virginia Tech 1.6 (59) 7 23.9 (80) 22.5 (37) Syracuse 0.0 (65) -17 24.8 (74) 24.9 (50) Pittsburgh -0.3 (67) -20 24.9 (72) 24.9 (51) Wake Forest -1.4 (70) -7 24.4 (77) 25.9 (57) Georgia Tech -2.3 (73) 1 28.7 (52) 30.8 (95) Boston College -4.4 (81) 2 24.7 (75) 28.9 (82) Virginia -5.2 (85) -5 20.9 (100) 26.0 (60)

The real interesting thing, as you’ll no doubt see, is just how far Syracuse and Pittsburgh fell. It’s clear from an SP+ perspective that both teams are much more in line with their poor Week 9 performances than what the system had previously considered them to be. Seventeen and 20 spot falls are no joke. Wake Forest is probably thankful because it makes their seven spot drop look like nothing.

NC State’s win over Clemson netted them just a two spot upward movement thanks to an improvement in the rating of just 0.2 points. Clemson, meanwhile, saw their rating drop by 1.7 points but their ranking drop by just two.