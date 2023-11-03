BTP Pigskin Predictions: Miami

With the win over Clemson changing the trajectory of the season and putting NC State just a single game shy of bowl eligibility for the eighth time in the last nine years, the Wolfpack will look to grab that sixth win of the year as they welcome to Raleigh the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami started off the year as hot as anyone, winning their first four games by an average margin of over 31 points per game, with the closest being a 15-point victory over a at-the-time Top 25 Texas A&M squad. The Hurricanes have since hit some troubles over the middle third of their season, losing games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina before scratching out overtime wins against Clemson and Virginia the last two weeks.

Will Miami put their recent troubles behind them and secure a victory in the most hostile road atmosphere they’ve faced to date? Or can NC State keep alive the momentum of last week’s win and top the Hurricanes for the first time in 15 years?

Each BTP contributor provides their score prediction below, plus a quick blurb on their predicted outcome. Here we go!

SP+

Prediction: 21-28 (L)

Steven

Prediction: 17-28 (L)

Comment: “Prove me wrong, kids. Prove me wrong.“

Why is this so hard?

Prediction: 26-23 (W)

Comment: “State’s moribund offense struggles while facing yet another good defense, but the U is looking ahead to FSU and wilts in a third straight OT game.“

TheRealEssad

Prediction: 17-27 (L)

Comment: “Miami gets its mojo back at the Pack’s expense. Wolfpack offense is unable to find offense outside of KC and falters late.“

JEOHankins2

Prediction: 20-24 (L)

Comment: “The day TVD called out our defense years ago was the day I realized we would never beat The U...he’s struggled but will be juiced up enough to find a late opportunity game winner in the endzone...same as it ever was for us against the Hurricanes, IF YOU SMELL WHAT I’M COOKIN’“

no23sports

Prediction: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

PirateWolf

Prediction: 21-23 (L)

Comment: “I’m just not sure we can move the ball consistently enough against Miami’s defense to pull this one out. The Canes’ five scoring drives top the Pack’s three.“

BTP Staff Cumulative Prediction: 20-26 (L)

