NC State vs. Creighton: How to watch, online streaming, odds, and more

NC State and Creighton tip tomorrow afternoon on TNT, in between reruns of The Mummy and The Mummy Returns. Is that a good omen or a bad omen? Not sure on that one.

Creighton and NC State have played a couple times before and met most recently in a tournament the weekend before Thanksgiving in 2019—which since it was a 112-94 NC State loss is not worth delving into the particulars—but this is the first meeting between these teams in the postseason.

Wolfpack vs. Blue Jays

Tip time: 4(ish) p.m. ET

TV: TNT (Lisa Byington, Avery Johnson, Steve Smith, Andy Katz)

Odds: Creighton -5.5