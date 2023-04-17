NC State point guard Diamond Johnson enters transfer portal

Wes Moore’s difficult offseason continues with the departure of Diamond Johnson, who announced Monday night that “due to some unfortunate situations,” she is transferring from NC State.

Johnson struggled for much of this season on the court thanks primarily to a nagging ankle injury that kept her from playing in the postseason. Her talents as a scorer will be difficult to replace, and State already had plenty of offense to replace with both Camille Hobby and Jakia Brown-Turner choosing to transfer earlier in the offseason. Cory Smith is reporting also that Jada Boyd is not expected back, and that she may give up basketball altogether.

All of this is, uh, not ideal. Moore has an outstanding group of recruits coming in, headlined by Zoe Brooks—and a solid remaining core in Aziaha James, Madison Hayes, and Saniya Rivers—but this team is going to enter next season with a lot of question marks. Let’s hope those recruits are ready to live up to the billing.