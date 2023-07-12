50 days to go until NC State football

July’s always the worst, and especially this week, what with baseball absent the sports calendar for a couple days, but just think, after this week, and the next week, and the next several weeks after that, and then a couple more after that, it’ll be football season.

A few news hits today:

— 3-star DL Justin Terrell is announcing his college decision this evening, and that one appears to be between State and UNC. Based on the finalists, you’d think he’s from NC, but no, he’s a Georgia kid.

— There’s a big NIL event coming up a week from today in Raleigh to benefit the football program which will include appearances by Philip Rivers, Torry Holt, Jerricho Cotchery, Nyheim Hines, and plenty of others. Tickets are available for purchase here. Important event note:

ATTIRE: Country Western or Business Casual

Those aren’t the same thing?! Well, shit.

— New, extremely expanded Carter-Finley videoboard looking increasingly expanded.

— The fastest man in America, officially? NC State alum Cravont Charleston.