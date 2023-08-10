NC State releases non-conference basketball schedule

NC State announced its 11-game non-conference schedule yesterday, and the Wolfpack is set to open the season against The Citadel on Nov. 6. The highlights of NC State’s slate were known already—the tournament in Vegas, the neutral-site game against Tennessee—and now we know the identities of the tomato cans coming to town.

Non-Conference Schedule Opponent 2023 KenPom 2023 W-L (conf) Opponent 2023 KenPom 2023 W-L (conf) The Citadel 327 10-22 (5-13) Abilene Christian 193 13-17 (5-11) Charleston Southern 302 10-21 (5-13) Vanderbilt 81 22-15 (11-7) Arizona State* 55 23-13 (11-9) BYU* 77 19-15 (7-9) Ole Miss 122 12-21 (3-15) UMES 251 18-13 (9-5) UT Martin 273 19-14 (10-8) Tennessee 6 25-11 (11-7) St. Louis 96 21-12 (12-6) Detroit 200 14-19 (9-11)

(*It’s one or the other depending on how the Vegas event shakes out.)

Hey, look, St. Louis is finally making that return trip they’ve owed us for three years. That’s also the best non-conference game on the home schedule, unfortunately.

The Pack will take it nice and easy for the first three games, giving a team with a lot of new faces some time to find its footing before heading out to Las Vegas for Thanksgiving. I’m not thrilled for a rematch with Vanderbilt, but that did end up being a solid win for State last season, as the Commodores caught fire down the stretch and finished about .500 in the SEC.

Arizona State made the NCAAs last season, while BYU will should look better on paper with its move to the Big 12. The Pack will face one or the other on Black Friday.

The only true road game with the Mississippi matchup, which is part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.