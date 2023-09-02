Week 1 college football Saturday open thread

The first full weekend of college football is always great, and to make it even better this year, we can sit back and relax because NC State has already taken care of business. #blessed

Matchups to watch, from PirateWolf:

87/84 East Carolina @ 3/4 Michigan - 12:00pm - Peacock

79/86 Virginia @ 8/6 Tennessee - 12:00pm - ABC

88/90 Colorado @ 21/18 TCU - 12:00pm - FOX

107/104 Ball State @ 24/37 Kentucky - 12:00pm - SECN

63/75 Fresno State @ 58/59 Purdue - 12:00pm - BTN

115/96 Northern Illinois @ 78/82 Boston College - 12:00pm - ACCN

2/3 Ohio State @ 83/94 Indiana - 3:30pm - CBS

48/39 Boise State @ 17/19 Washington - 3:30pm - ABC

FCS/208 Tennessee State @ 11/11 Notre Dame - 3:30pm - NBC

FCS/191 Wofford @ 36/34 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ACCN

FCS/220 Colgate @ 55/66 Syracuse - 4:00pm - ACCNX

FCS/179 Albany @ 73/70 Marshall - 6:00pm - ESPN+

56/53 UTSA @ 57/60 Houston - 7:00pm - FS1

60/52 West Virginia @ 6/10 Penn State - 7:30pm - NBC

25/33 North Carolina vs 33/26 South Carolina - 7:30pm - ABC

121/125 Old Dominion @ 72/73 Virginia Tech - 8:00pm - ACCN