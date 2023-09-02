Week 1 college football Saturday open thread

The first full weekend of college football is always great, and to make it even better this year, we can sit back and relax because NC State has already taken care of business. #blessed
Matchups to watch, from PirateWolf:
87/84 East Carolina @ 3/4 Michigan - 12:00pm - Peacock
79/86 Virginia @ 8/6 Tennessee - 12:00pm - ABC
88/90 Colorado @ 21/18 TCU - 12:00pm - FOX
107/104 Ball State @ 24/37 Kentucky - 12:00pm - SECN
63/75 Fresno State @ 58/59 Purdue - 12:00pm - BTN
115/96 Northern Illinois @ 78/82 Boston College - 12:00pm - ACCN
2/3 Ohio State @ 83/94 Indiana - 3:30pm - CBS
48/39 Boise State @ 17/19 Washington - 3:30pm - ABC
FCS/208 Tennessee State @ 11/11 Notre Dame - 3:30pm - NBC
FCS/191 Wofford @ 36/34 Pittsburgh - 3:30pm - ACCN
FCS/220 Colgate @ 55/66 Syracuse - 4:00pm - ACCNX
FCS/179 Albany @ 73/70 Marshall - 6:00pm - ESPN+
56/53 UTSA @ 57/60 Houston - 7:00pm - FS1
60/52 West Virginia @ 6/10 Penn State - 7:30pm - NBC
25/33 North Carolina vs 33/26 South Carolina - 7:30pm - ABC
121/125 Old Dominion @ 72/73 Virginia Tech - 8:00pm - ACCN
68/80 Coastal Carolina @ 28/38 UCLA - 10:30pm - ESPN
