 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NC State football is gonna glow in the dark this week

By Steven Muma
/ new
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at North Carolina State Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State announced that Louisville will be a blackout game on Friday, so if you’re going to the game you should wear black—y’know, to match the football team.

The Pack’s got some updated black alternates to show off for the first time. I could leave or take ‘em, but the matte black helmet remains the best lid that the team’s got.

Also, a tip of the cap to Christopher Toudle for doing a solid job channeling his inner Michael Keaton.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...