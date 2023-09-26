NC State football is gonna glow in the dark this week

NC State announced that Louisville will be a blackout game on Friday, so if you’re going to the game you should wear black—y’know, to match the football team.

The Pack’s got some updated black alternates to show off for the first time. I could leave or take ‘em, but the matte black helmet remains the best lid that the team’s got.

Also, a tip of the cap to Christopher Toudle for doing a solid job channeling his inner Michael Keaton.