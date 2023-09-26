NC State football is gonna glow in the dark this week

NC State announced that Louisville will be a blackout game on Friday, so if you’re going to the game you should wear black—y’know, to match the football team.
Wanna get crazy?#BlackOut pic.twitter.com/16Eu9Obrbc— NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 25, 2023
The Pack’s got some updated black alternates to show off for the first time. I could leave or take ‘em, but the matte black helmet remains the best lid that the team’s got.
Also, a tip of the cap to Christopher Toudle for doing a solid job channeling his inner Michael Keaton.
