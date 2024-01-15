Weekly NET Update

A Quick Look Back …

We’re halfway through the season and had another week much like the other weeks, except we suffered our first home loss of the season. Once again, we had a swing and a miss at a ‘hey, look we’re a player too’ win and we avoided a ‘fall into the pit of dispair’ loss.

Current Scorecard

Wolfpack NET Rank: 74 (9th in ACC) Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 0 2 2 8 Losses 4 0 0 0

Losses

With 15 games left, it’s beginning to look like 3 of our losses will definitely hold as Q1. Ole Miss is the only one at risk, but they are holding on with only one Q1 loss.

BYU (13-3) stumbled a little starting B12 play, but recovered with a win at UCF, NET 5

Tennessee (12-4) lost an away game at Mississippi St, NET 6

UNC (13-3) has won 6 in a row, NET 7

Ole Miss (15-1) still has only the one loss to UT, NET 56

Wins

Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 83; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games in a row, NET 63

Q3 - Notre Dame NET 163 and Louisville NET 233 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games in row

A Quick Look Ahead ...

This week we have two Q2 opportunities. KenPom predicts us going (1-1), losing to Wake.

Wake (NET 46) lost by 5 on the road at FSU, and beat UVA by 19 at home last week.

VT (NET 51) had two home games, beating Clemson by 15, and losing to Miami by 4.

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . January 16-Jan 20-Jan 24-Jan 27-Jan 30-Jan Opp. WF-H VT-H UVA-A SYR -A UM-H Quad Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q2 February 3-Feb 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. GT-H Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q3 Q2 Q1 Q1 Q3 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1