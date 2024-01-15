 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weekly NET Update

A snapshot of our NCAA Tournament scorecard

By Wolphpack
A Quick Look Back …

We’re halfway through the season and had another week much like the other weeks, except we suffered our first home loss of the season. Once again, we had a swing and a miss at a ‘hey, look we’re a player too’ win and we avoided a ‘fall into the pit of dispair’ loss.

Current Scorecard

Wolfpack NET Rank: 74 (9th in ACC)

Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Wins 0 2 2 8
Losses 4 0 0 0
NET inclusive of games 1/14/24

Losses

With 15 games left, it’s beginning to look like 3 of our losses will definitely hold as Q1. Ole Miss is the only one at risk, but they are holding on with only one Q1 loss.

  • BYU (13-3) stumbled a little starting B12 play, but recovered with a win at UCF, NET 5
  • Tennessee (12-4) lost an away game at Mississippi St, NET 6
  • UNC (13-3) has won 6 in a row, NET 7
  • Ole Miss (15-1) still has only the one loss to UT, NET 56

Wins

  • Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 83; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games in a row, NET 63
  • Q3 - Notre Dame NET 163 and Louisville NET 233 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games in row

A Quick Look Ahead ...

This week we have two Q2 opportunities. KenPom predicts us going (1-1), losing to Wake.

  • Wake (NET 46) lost by 5 on the road at FSU, and beat UVA by 19 at home last week.
  • VT (NET 51) had two home games, beating Clemson by 15, and losing to Miami by 4.

Remaining Schedule

. . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . .
January 16-Jan 20-Jan 24-Jan 27-Jan 30-Jan
Opp. WF-H VT-H UVA-A SYR -A UM-H
Quad Q2 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q2
February 3-Feb 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb
Opp. GT-H Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A
Quad Q3 Q2 Q1 Q1 Q3 Q3 Q2
March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar
Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A
Quad Q1 Q1 Q1
Remaining Opportunities Summarized

. . . .
. . . .
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
6 6 3 0
