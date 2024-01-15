Weekly NET Update

A Quick Look Back …
We’re halfway through the season and had another week much like the other weeks, except we suffered our first home loss of the season. Once again, we had a swing and a miss at a ‘hey, look we’re a player too’ win and we avoided a ‘fall into the pit of dispair’ loss.
Current Scorecard
Wolfpack NET Rank: 74 (9th in ACC)
|Quad Summary
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Wins
|0
|2
|2
|8
|Losses
|4
|0
|0
|0
Losses
With 15 games left, it’s beginning to look like 3 of our losses will definitely hold as Q1. Ole Miss is the only one at risk, but they are holding on with only one Q1 loss.
- BYU (13-3) stumbled a little starting B12 play, but recovered with a win at UCF, NET 5
- Tennessee (12-4) lost an away game at Mississippi St, NET 6
- UNC (13-3) has won 6 in a row, NET 7
- Ole Miss (15-1) still has only the one loss to UT, NET 56
Wins
- Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 83; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games in a row, NET 63
- Q3 - Notre Dame NET 163 and Louisville NET 233 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games in row
A Quick Look Ahead ...
This week we have two Q2 opportunities. KenPom predicts us going (1-1), losing to Wake.
- Wake (NET 46) lost by 5 on the road at FSU, and beat UVA by 19 at home last week.
- VT (NET 51) had two home games, beating Clemson by 15, and losing to Miami by 4.
Remaining Schedule
|January
|16-Jan
|20-Jan
|24-Jan
|27-Jan
|30-Jan
|Opp.
|WF-H
|VT-H
|UVA-A
|SYR -A
|UM-H
|Quad
|Q2
|Q2
|Q1
|Q2
|Q2
|February
|3-Feb
|7-Feb
|10-Feb
|17-Feb
|20-Feb
|24-Feb
|27-Feb
|Opp.
|GT-H
|Pitt-H
|WF-A
|CLE-A
|SYR -H
|BC-H
|FSU-A
|Quad
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q1
|Q3
|Q3
|Q2
|March
|2-Mar
|4-Mar
|9-Mar
|Opp.
|UNC-A
|Duke-H
|Pitt-A
|Quad
|Q1
|Q1
|Q1
Remaining Opportunities Summarized
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|6
|6
|3
|0
