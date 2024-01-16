The Pack Foils the Wake Forest Deacons 83-76

“We’re here to stay, that was not a fluke!” – Kevin Keatts after the Wake Forest win

“The locker room got surprisingly crowded near the end of the game” – Kevin Keatts, after Diarra and Middlebrooks were ejected from the game and Burns returned to the locker room due to sickness.

“I’m tired of this shit. I’m tired of people talking about how we ain’t tough enough. We were pretty damn tough today, right?” Kevin Keatts during post game presser

Game Summary:

The Pack played an incredible second half after having a rough first, outscoring the Deacons 48-31 to pull off the biggest win of the season, so far. Credit the defense, Wake Forest shot 53.8% / 40% / 92.9% in the first half but 33.3% / 25% / 64.3% in the second. Wake Forest was held to 10 baskets in the second half. The Pack could not hit a 3PT shot all night but made up for it by shooting above 50% both halves from the floor and ending up at 53.7%. The Pack led for only 2:16 of the game. This is a team that would not quit.

Truly a game to build on.

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NC State 53.7% 18.0% 26.7% 61.1% Wake Forest 48.2% 21.9% 27.8% 50.0%

Overall Takeaways:

50 total fouls in the game. Absolutely ridiculous!

10 steals!

Out rebounded the Deacons 34-32

20-22 free throws in the second half

4 blocked shots

50 points in the paint – sure to remain our season high

Individual Highlights

The Deacs kept backing off defensively and letting DJ Horne have those floaters – he led the team in scoring with 21 points

Despite being sick, DJ Burns gave us 20 good minutes, shot 55.6% from the floor, 10 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

Ben Middlebrooks had his career high with 14 points plus 6 rebounds. He keeps getting better.

Mo Diarra was 2 points shy of a double-double with 8 points and 13 rebounds.

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL DJ Horne 21 3 2 1 2 Ben Middlebrooks 14 6 1 Mo Diarra 8 13 2 Jaden Taylor 12 5 1 1 2

Box Score