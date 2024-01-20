Virginia Tech Ambushes the Wolfpack 84-78

“We were not very good defensively” – Coach Keatts post game

Game Summary:

There were a lot of areas to point at; our bigs were held to a combined 10 points and 7 rebounds, we allowed Tech to score 51 points in the second half – 33 of those in the last 8 minutes, after holding them to 7 points in the first half the Hokie starting guards scored 25 points in the second half, and VT shot 47.4% from 3PT. But we could have probably overcome all those factors were it not for our turnovers, too many of them unforced. In our last six ACC games we’ve had 4, 6, 10, 15, 13, and today 18 turnovers. That is not a winning trend.

We had a chance to go 6-1 in league play for the first time since the 70s in a very winnable home game, but let it get away from us. And now we hit the road for two very tough games. Being a Pack fan is not easy.

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NC State 48.3% 24.1% 36.1% 40.0% Va Tech 62.2% 26.6% 20.8% 57.1%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack hit 6 3PT shots. Only shot 31.6%, but a big improvement over last game

The Pack out rebounded another opponent, 32-28

22 fouls for the second consecutive game!!!

14 steals is a season high

15 assists on 26 made baskets

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Casey Morsell 19 3 1 3 1 DJ Horne 16 3 4 Jaden Taylor 15 5 2 2 Mo Diarra 6 8 1 Michael O'Connell 6 3 5 1

Individual Highlights

Great to see Breon come in and hit that 3PT shot when we needed it

Casey played one of his better games. Good to see him hit the 3PT shot and lead us in scoring. His 3 steals was a season high.

Mo Diarra just gets rebounds! 8 rebounds, 6 points in 21 minutes

Michael O’Connell played another good game, 5 assists

Box Score