 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weekly Net Update - 1/22

The week DJ “double eagle” Horne went down in Wolfpack history

By Wolphpack
/ new
Weekly snapshot of our NCAAT resume

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Similar to the previous week, we got one decent win and had another home loss. The win was a ‘chest thumper’ the loss a ‘head scratcher’.

NET Scorecard: NC State (13-5) Ranked 79 (10th in ACC)

Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Wins 0 3 2 8
Losses 4 1 0 0
NET updates after games played 1/21/24.

Losses

Our top 10 ranked ‘big 3’ are holding solid, Ole Miss had a rough week, and VT joins the list.

  • Q1 - Tennessee NET 4 (2-0) has won 10 of 11, BYU NET 5 (1-1) and UNC NET 7 (2-0) is on an 8 game win streak
  • Q1 - Ole Miss NET 70 (0-2). They are getting close to dropping to Q2.
  • Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 51 (1-1)

Wins

  • Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 88; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games, NET 47, Wake Forest NET 42
  • Q3 - Both Notre Dame NET 162 and Louisville NET 223 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games

ACC NET Rankings

School NET School NET School NET
School NET School NET School NET
Boston College 88 Louisville 223 Pittsburg 69
Clemson 34 Miami 64 Syracuse 68
Duke 19 NC State 79 Virginia 47
Florida St 93 North Carolina 7 Virginia Tech 51
Georgia Tech 124 Notre Dame 162 Wake Forest 42
NET updates after games played 1/21/24.

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

We have two Q1 opportunities, road games against Virginia and Syracuse. Neither has lost a home game this season. KenPom is not optimistic on our behalf.

Remaining Schedule

. . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . .
January 24-Jan 27-Jan 30-Jan
Opp. UVA-A SYR -A UM-H
Quad Q1 Q1 Q2
February 3-Feb 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb
Opp. GT-H Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A
Quad Q3 Q2 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q2
March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar
Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A
Quad Q1 Q1 Q1
NET updates after games played 1/21/24.

Remaining Opportunities Summarized

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
7 4 2 0
NET updates after games played 1/21/24.

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...