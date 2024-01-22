Weekly Net Update - 1/22

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …
Similar to the previous week, we got one decent win and had another home loss. The win was a ‘chest thumper’ the loss a ‘head scratcher’.
NET Scorecard: NC State (13-5) Ranked 79 (10th in ACC)
|Quad Summary
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Wins
|0
|3
|2
|8
|Losses
|4
|1
|0
|0
Losses
Our top 10 ranked ‘big 3’ are holding solid, Ole Miss had a rough week, and VT joins the list.
- Q1 - Tennessee NET 4 (2-0) has won 10 of 11, BYU NET 5 (1-1) and UNC NET 7 (2-0) is on an 8 game win streak
- Q1 - Ole Miss NET 70 (0-2). They are getting close to dropping to Q2.
- Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 51 (1-1)
Wins
- Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 88; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games, NET 47, Wake Forest NET 42
- Q3 - Both Notre Dame NET 162 and Louisville NET 223 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games
ACC NET Rankings
|School
|NET
|School
|NET
|School
|NET
|School
|NET
|School
|NET
|School
|NET
|Boston College
|88
|Louisville
|223
|Pittsburg
|69
|Clemson
|34
|Miami
|64
|Syracuse
|68
|Duke
|19
|NC State
|79
|Virginia
|47
|Florida St
|93
|North Carolina
|7
|Virginia Tech
|51
|Georgia Tech
|124
|Notre Dame
|162
|Wake Forest
|42
A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...
We have two Q1 opportunities, road games against Virginia and Syracuse. Neither has lost a home game this season. KenPom is not optimistic on our behalf.
Remaining Schedule
|January
|24-Jan
|27-Jan
|30-Jan
|Opp.
|UVA-A
|SYR -A
|UM-H
|Quad
|Q1
|Q1
|Q2
|February
|3-Feb
|7-Feb
|10-Feb
|17-Feb
|20-Feb
|24-Feb
|27-Feb
|Opp.
|GT-H
|Pitt-H
|WF-A
|CLE-A
|SYR -H
|BC-H
|FSU-A
|Quad
|Q3
|Q2
|Q1
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q2
|March
|2-Mar
|4-Mar
|9-Mar
|Opp.
|UNC-A
|Duke-H
|Pitt-A
|Quad
|Q1
|Q1
|Q1
Remaining Opportunities Summarized
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|7
|4
|2
|0
