Weekly Net Update - 1/22

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Similar to the previous week, we got one decent win and had another home loss. The win was a ‘chest thumper’ the loss a ‘head scratcher’.

NET Scorecard: NC State (13-5) Ranked 79 (10th in ACC) Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 0 3 2 8 Losses 4 1 0 0

Losses

Our top 10 ranked ‘big 3’ are holding solid, Ole Miss had a rough week, and VT joins the list.

Q1 - Tennessee NET 4 (2-0) has won 10 of 11, BYU NET 5 (1-1) and UNC NET 7 (2-0) is on an 8 game win streak

Q1 - Ole Miss NET 70 (0-2). They are getting close to dropping to Q2.

Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 51 (1-1)

Wins

Q2 - BC lost 2 in a row, NET 88; UVA has lost 3 of 4 ACC games, NET 47, Wake Forest NET 42

Q3 - Both Notre Dame NET 162 and Louisville NET 223 have lost 3 of 4 ACC games

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 88 Louisville 223 Pittsburg 69 Clemson 34 Miami 64 Syracuse 68 Duke 19 NC State 79 Virginia 47 Florida St 93 North Carolina 7 Virginia Tech 51 Georgia Tech 124 Notre Dame 162 Wake Forest 42

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

We have two Q1 opportunities, road games against Virginia and Syracuse. Neither has lost a home game this season. KenPom is not optimistic on our behalf.

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . January 24-Jan 27-Jan 30-Jan Opp. UVA-A SYR -A UM-H Quad Q1 Q1 Q2 February 3-Feb 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. GT-H Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q3 Q2 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1