Two Game Road Trip: First up, the Virginia Cavaliers

When: Wednesday January 24 - 7:00 PM ET
Where: Charlottesville VA
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 67-63
Wolfpack Snapshot: 13-5, NET 79, 10th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far:
We are currently on track for a short season, but there are still 13 regular season games and opportunities to turn it around. This week we have opportunities for two Q1 wins.
Opponent Overview:
The Cavaliers (NET 47 - 5th in ACC) are 3-3 in the ACC since the regular season began. They are coming off consecutive wins against both ‘Techs’. Saturday’s win in Atlanta was their first true road win of the season.
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|77.3
|44.80%
|33%
|7.1
|36.1
|13.3
|9.8
|8.2
|2.9
|Virginia
|67.8
|44.90%
|35%
|7
|32.2
|15.7
|8.5
|6.8
|4.3
Their ACC Rankings of Note:
- 14th in offense
- 1st in defense
- 1st in opponent FG percentage
- 15th in team rebounds (14th OR, 15th DR)
- 1st in turnover margin
- McKneely is 1st in 3PT FG%
- Beekman is 1st in assists and steals
- Dunn is 1st in blocked shots
UVA Key Wins / Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Florida (NET 45)
|Syracuse
|Notre Dame
|Texas A&M (NET 39)
|Louisville
|NC State
|Virginia Tech
|Wake Forest
|Georgia Tech
Player Notes
- McKneely hit 6 3PT shots in Saturday’s game, that’s his 5th game hitting 4 or more
- Beekman had 11 assists in the same game
UVA Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Reece Beekman
|SR
|G
|6'3"
|194
|13.2
|32%
|0.9
|3.3
|6.1
|2
|0.6
|Isaac McKneely
|SO
|G
|6'4"
|188
|11.9
|49%
|2.6
|3.1
|1.6
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Dunn
|SO
|G
|6'8"
|216
|9.5
|25%
|0.3
|6.8
|0.9
|2
|2.1
|Andrew Rohde
|SO
|G
|6'6"
|202
|5.4
|26%
|0.9
|2.4
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|Jordan Minor
|GR
|F
|6'8"
|242
|3.9
|0%
|0
|2.2
|0.4
|0
|0.1
Reviewing the last game: Wolfpack win 76-60
Considering the level of competition, this might have been our best overall game of the season. It will be a challenge to replicate.
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT %
|FT
|FT%
|TO
|Fouls
|NCS
|28-57
|49.1%
|10-28
|35.7%
|10-12
|83.3%
|6
|9
|UVA
|23-53
|43.4%
|5-15
|33.3%
|9-13
|69.2%
|8
|11
The keys to the win:
- The point differential was 5 3PT shots and one free throw
- No one got in foul trouble on either team
- Only 6 turnovers
9 players played (Diarra was still injured, played 3 mins)
- 8 players scored (Parker, Taylor, Horne in double digits)
- 6 players made 3PT shots (Taylor was 2-5! first time hitting 2+ since early Dec)
- 9 players got rebounds
For The Wolfpack to Win ...
... We’ve got to correct some problems:
- Guard without fouling - In our last four games we’ve been called for 18-24-22-22 fouls
- Value the possessions - Last four games we’ve had 10-15-13-18 turnovers. UVA is one of the best in the country at not turning the ball over.
- Make the 3PT shot - In their 3 ACC losses Notre Dame hit 11, Wake Forest hit 10, State hit 10. We’ve averaged 23.2% from 3PT across the last four games.
- Guard the guards - In our last game against UVA, Beekman had a double-double and McKneely had 18 points (4-7 3PT). They scored 30 of the Cav’s 60 points.
- Rebound - This is the one area we should have an advantage. Make the most of it.
