Two Game Road Trip: First up, the Virginia Cavaliers

When: Wednesday January 24 - 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charlottesville VA

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 67-63

Wolfpack Snapshot: 13-5, NET 79, 10th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far:

We are currently on track for a short season, but there are still 13 regular season games and opportunities to turn it around. This week we have opportunities for two Q1 wins.

Opponent Overview:

The Cavaliers (NET 47 - 5th in ACC) are 3-3 in the ACC since the regular season began. They are coming off consecutive wins against both ‘Techs’. Saturday’s win in Atlanta was their first true road win of the season.

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 77.3 44.80% 33% 7.1 36.1 13.3 9.8 8.2 2.9 Virginia 67.8 44.90% 35% 7 32.2 15.7 8.5 6.8 4.3

Their ACC Rankings of Note:

14 th in offense

in offense 1 st in defense

in defense 1 st in opponent FG percentage

in opponent FG percentage 15 th in team rebounds (14 th OR, 15 th DR)

in team rebounds (14 OR, 15 DR) 1 st in turnover margin

in turnover margin McKneely is 1 st in 3PT FG%

in 3PT FG% Beekman is 1 st in assists and steals

in assists and steals Dunn is 1st in blocked shots

UVA Key Wins / Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Florida (NET 45) Syracuse Notre Dame Texas A&M (NET 39) Louisville NC State Virginia Tech Wake Forest Georgia Tech

Player Notes

McKneely hit 6 3PT shots in Saturday’s game, that’s his 5 th game hitting 4 or more

game hitting 4 or more Beekman had 11 assists in the same game

UVA Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Reece Beekman SR G 6'3" 194 13.2 32% 0.9 3.3 6.1 2 0.6 Isaac McKneely SO G 6'4" 188 11.9 49% 2.6 3.1 1.6 1 0.2 Ryan Dunn SO G 6'8" 216 9.5 25% 0.3 6.8 0.9 2 2.1 Andrew Rohde SO G 6'6" 202 5.4 26% 0.9 2.4 3.1 1 0.1 Jordan Minor GR F 6'8" 242 3.9 0% 0 2.2 0.4 0 0.1

Reviewing the last game: Wolfpack win 76-60

Considering the level of competition, this might have been our best overall game of the season. It will be a challenge to replicate.

_ Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT % FT FT% TO Fouls Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT % FT FT% TO Fouls NCS 28-57 49.1% 10-28 35.7% 10-12 83.3% 6 9 UVA 23-53 43.4% 5-15 33.3% 9-13 69.2% 8 11

The keys to the win:

The point differential was 5 3PT shots and one free throw

No one got in foul trouble on either team

Only 6 turnovers

9 players played (Diarra was still injured, played 3 mins)

8 players scored (Parker, Taylor, Horne in double digits) 6 players made 3PT shots (Taylor was 2-5! first time hitting 2+ since early Dec) 9 players got rebounds

For The Wolfpack to Win ...

... We’ve got to correct some problems: