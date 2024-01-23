 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two Game Road Trip: First up, the Virginia Cavaliers

Can we find the magic again?

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at N.C. State Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday January 24 - 7:00 PM ET

Where: Charlottesville VA

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 67-63

Wolfpack Snapshot: 13-5, NET 79, 10th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far:

We are currently on track for a short season, but there are still 13 regular season games and opportunities to turn it around. This week we have opportunities for two Q1 wins.

Opponent Overview:

The Cavaliers (NET 47 - 5th in ACC) are 3-3 in the ACC since the regular season began. They are coming off consecutive wins against both ‘Techs’. Saturday’s win in Atlanta was their first true road win of the season.

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 77.3 44.80% 33% 7.1 36.1 13.3 9.8 8.2 2.9
Virginia 67.8 44.90% 35% 7 32.2 15.7 8.5 6.8 4.3

Their ACC Rankings of Note:

  • 14th in offense
  • 1st in defense
  • 1st in opponent FG percentage
  • 15th in team rebounds (14th OR, 15th DR)
  • 1st in turnover margin
  • McKneely is 1st in 3PT FG%
  • Beekman is 1st in assists and steals
  • Dunn is 1st in blocked shots

UVA Key Wins / Losses

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Florida (NET 45) Syracuse Notre Dame
Texas A&M (NET 39) Louisville NC State
Virginia Tech Wake Forest
Georgia Tech

Player Notes

  • McKneely hit 6 3PT shots in Saturday’s game, that’s his 5th game hitting 4 or more
  • Beekman had 11 assists in the same game

UVA Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Reece Beekman SR G 6'3" 194 13.2 32% 0.9 3.3 6.1 2 0.6
Isaac McKneely SO G 6'4" 188 11.9 49% 2.6 3.1 1.6 1 0.2
Ryan Dunn SO G 6'8" 216 9.5 25% 0.3 6.8 0.9 2 2.1
Andrew Rohde SO G 6'6" 202 5.4 26% 0.9 2.4 3.1 1 0.1
Jordan Minor GR F 6'8" 242 3.9 0% 0 2.2 0.4 0 0.1

Reviewing the last game: Wolfpack win 76-60

Considering the level of competition, this might have been our best overall game of the season. It will be a challenge to replicate.

Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT % FT FT% TO Fouls
NCS 28-57 49.1% 10-28 35.7% 10-12 83.3% 6 9
UVA 23-53 43.4% 5-15 33.3% 9-13 69.2% 8 11
The stats that made the difference. Rebounds we were +1, assists, steals, blocks equal

The keys to the win:

  • The point differential was 5 3PT shots and one free throw
  • No one got in foul trouble on either team
  • Only 6 turnovers

9 players played (Diarra was still injured, played 3 mins)

  1. 8 players scored (Parker, Taylor, Horne in double digits)
  2. 6 players made 3PT shots (Taylor was 2-5! first time hitting 2+ since early Dec)
  3. 9 players got rebounds

For The Wolfpack to Win ...

... We’ve got to correct some problems:

  • Guard without fouling - In our last four games we’ve been called for 18-24-22-22 fouls
  • Value the possessions - Last four games we’ve had 10-15-13-18 turnovers. UVA is one of the best in the country at not turning the ball over.
  • Make the 3PT shot - In their 3 ACC losses Notre Dame hit 11, Wake Forest hit 10, State hit 10. We’ve averaged 23.2% from 3PT across the last four games.
  • Guard the guards - In our last game against UVA, Beekman had a double-double and McKneely had 18 points (4-7 3PT). They scored 30 of the Cav’s 60 points.
  • Rebound - This is the one area we should have an advantage. Make the most of it.

