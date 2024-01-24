Virginia Beats The Wolfpack in Overtime 59-53

Game Summary:

This was an opportunity for an upward move toward relevance. And it was close. Unfortunately, we did not take advantage of it. And that is all that really matters.

But you cannot criticize the fight in this team. After only scoring 15 points and falling behind by an almost insurmountable 12 point half time deficit, the Pack fought back and took the lead with 4:25 remaining. Casey Morsell missed what would have been a game winning 75-footer at the end of regulation by a few inches. We got to overtime, but we went cold, shooting 2-9, and the Cavaliers outscored us 12-6 for the win.

(In case you haven’t heard, UVA has the longest winning streak in the country. )

Credit Casey Morsell for keeping us in the game when no one else could do anything right. He had 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and a blocked shot, possibly his most complete games of the season.

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NC State 38.1% 13.4% 17.1% 9.5% Virginia 40.0% 23.0% 44.4% 20.0%

Overall Takeaways:

The Keys to this game were:

Shooting - You have to shoot well to beat UVA – we shot 34.9% / 28.6% / 83.3%

Rebounding - The Cavs were the bottom ranked rebounding team in the ACC, but out rebounded the Pack by an unbelievable 54-32

3PT shooting - We shot 28.6%, we only hit 4.

Turnovers – We won the turnover battle, 9-15 including 10 steals

Fouls – We averaged 21.5 fouls in the last four games, but held it to 16 in this game, at least partially due to the fewer possessions. UVA had only 8 fouls. Neither team had foul trouble.

Keatts Comments

“We fought! This team has no quit.”

“Once we started scoring in the second half we were able to get into our press and got back into the game.”

“As poorly as we rebounded, we still gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”

Individual Highlights

Casey Morsell came to play. He carried the team tonight.

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Casey Morsell 13 2 2 1 3 Michael O'Connell 10 4 1 1 1 Mo Diarra 8 1 DJ Burns 11 3 1 2 2

Box Score