MJ Rice to sit out remainder of season

Would it be an NC State basketball season under Kevin Keatts without some odd roster news? The school announced prior to the team’s game yesterday that MJ Rice will not play again this season, and that it will seek a redshirt on his behalf.

Rice appeared in nine games for the Wolfpack, most recently against Louisville on Jan. 18, and logged a total of 79 minutes. He missed the first seven games of the year after taking a leave of absence from the program, and scored 11 points in his debut against Maryland Eastern Shore in early December.

Will we see him back in a State uniform next year? Hey, who knows. I’m inclined to say no, what with Keatts’ unfortunate roster history. This may be a situation that goes beyond basketball, and in any event, I hope the NCAA proves lenient in this case and grants the redshirt. And if he needs to start fresh again somewhere else, also allow him to do so without penalty.