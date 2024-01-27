NC State Loses Ugly One to Syracuse 77-65

Game Summary:

The Wolfpack seems to have lost their offensive skills. We shot 20.7% in the first half, but our defense held them to 37.1%. In the second half we improved to 47.4% but our defense allowed the Orange to shoot 57.1%. We had a 16-15 lead at 10:46 in the first half, then they scored 23 points and we answered with only 6 leaving us down 16 at the half. We did pull to within 9 with 2:12 left, and showed some fight late in the game, but it never felt like we threatened the Orange.

Road games are tough in the ACC. Back to PNC for 3 in a row.

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NCS 41.8% 19.6% 31.1% 16.4% Syracuse 50.9% 13.1% 25.0% 57.1%

Overall Takeaways:

We had 14 turnovers, including 10 Syracuse steals, resulting in 16 Syracuse points

23 fouls – continuing our pattern of fouling 20+ times per game lately

The Orange out scored us by 11 at the free throw lane - in a 12 point game

Shot the 3PT shot better, 8-25 for 32%

Keatts Comments

“We played poorly – it’s rare that no one plays well”

“Changed starting lineup for rebounding – Middlebrooks and Diarra are our best rebounders.”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL Player PTS REB ASST BLK STL DJ Horne 15 5 4 Dennis Parker Jr 5 7 2 1 Casey Morsell 14 5 1 1 DJ Burns 10 4 3

Individual Highlights

DJ Horne was back to himself - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists

LJ Thomas played 11 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds and a steal

Box Score