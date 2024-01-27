NC State Loses Ugly One to Syracuse 77-65

Game Summary:
The Wolfpack seems to have lost their offensive skills. We shot 20.7% in the first half, but our defense held them to 37.1%. In the second half we improved to 47.4% but our defense allowed the Orange to shoot 57.1%. We had a 16-15 lead at 10:46 in the first half, then they scored 23 points and we answered with only 6 leaving us down 16 at the half. We did pull to within 9 with 2:12 left, and showed some fight late in the game, but it never felt like we threatened the Orange.
Road games are tough in the ACC. Back to PNC for 3 in a row.
Four Factors
|Team
|eFG%
|TO %
|OReb%
|FTA/FGA
|Team
|eFG%
|TO %
|OReb%
|FTA/FGA
|NCS
|41.8%
|19.6%
|31.1%
|16.4%
|Syracuse
|50.9%
|13.1%
|25.0%
|57.1%
Overall Takeaways:
- We had 14 turnovers, including 10 Syracuse steals, resulting in 16 Syracuse points
- 23 fouls – continuing our pattern of fouling 20+ times per game lately
- The Orange out scored us by 11 at the free throw lane - in a 12 point game
- Shot the 3PT shot better, 8-25 for 32%
Keatts Comments
“We played poorly – it’s rare that no one plays well”
“Changed starting lineup for rebounding – Middlebrooks and Diarra are our best rebounders.”
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|BLK
|STL
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|BLK
|STL
|DJ Horne
|15
|5
|4
|Dennis Parker Jr
|5
|7
|2
|1
|Casey Morsell
|14
|5
|1
|1
|DJ Burns
|10
|4
|3
Individual Highlights
- DJ Horne was back to himself - 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
- LJ Thomas played 11 minutes, 7 points, 3 rebounds and a steal
