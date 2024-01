Weekly Net Update

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Opportunities missed on the road at Virginia and Syracuse.

NET Scorecard: NC State (13-7) Ranked 84 (10th in ACC) Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 0 3 2 8 Losses 5 2 0 0

Wins

Q2 - Boston College NET 90; Virginia NET 49, Wake Forest NET 46

Q3 - Notre Dame NET 171, Louisville NET 231

Losses

Q1 - Tennessee NET 3, BYU NET 5, UNC NET 8, Virginia NET 49, Ole Miss NET 56

Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 45 , Syracuse NET 78

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 90 Louisville 231 Pittsburg 67 Clemson 28 Miami 62 Syracuse 78 Duke 19 NC State 83 Virginia 49 Florida St 87 North Carolina 8 Virginia Tech 45 Georgia Tech 134 Notre Dame 171 Wake Forest 46

A Quick Look At The Week Ahead ...

We have two home games, Tuesday against Miami (Q2) and Saturday against Georgia Tech (Q3).

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . January 30-Jan Opp. UM-H Quad Q2 February 3-Feb 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. GT-H Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q3 Q2 Q1 Q1 Q3 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1