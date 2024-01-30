NC State Welcomes the Miami Hurricanes

When: Tuesday January 30 9:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena

TV: ESPN2

Opponent: Miami Hurricanes (Q2)

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 78-76

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 84, 10th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far:

The Pack is coming off a three game losing streak and should be desperate for this win.

Wolfpack Roster Update:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

After last season’s Final Four run, Miami (14-6, 5-4) NET 61 (7th in ACC) was expected to battle it out with Duke for the league title. Neither of those expectations has been met, it’s all UNC so far. Last season’s outstanding Hurricane guards Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller are both in the NBA. Wong has been replaced by Matthew Cleveland a former 5-star recruit who transferred from Florida State. Miller has been replaced by talented top 100 freshman, Kyshawn George from Switzerland.

Team Statistical Comparisons Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.5 43.80% 32.80% 7 36.1 13.1 10 8.1 3.1 Miami 81.4 48.90% 38.70% 9.3 37.2 15.3 12.7 7.7 3.5

Their ACC Rankings of Note:

2 nd in offense

in offense 1 st in FG %

in FG % 1 st in 3PT FG % and in 3PT FG made per game

in 3PT FG % and in 3PT FG made per game 2nd in opponent 3PT FG%

Miami Season So Far - Key wins / losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Georgia (Net 78) Notre Dame x2 Wake Forest Kansas St (NET 71) Clemson Louisville Virginia Tech Florida St Pittsburgh Syracuse

Player Notes

Norchad Omier is 4 th in the ACC in scoring, 2 nd in rebounding, 2 nd in FG % and scored 33 against Notre Dame

in the ACC in scoring, 2 in rebounding, 2 in FG % and scored 33 against Notre Dame Nijel Pack made 7 3PT shots against Kansas St

Key Player Injuries – Not Expected to Play

Matthew Cleveland sat out the Pitt game, Bensley Joseph started in his place. Unknown if Cleveland will play Tuesday.

Miami Probable Starters (with Cleveland and Joseph) Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Norchad Omier JR F 6'7" 240 18.1 38.7% 1.6 9.7 1.1 2 0.8 Kyshawn George FR G 6'8" 205 7.7 42.0% 4.3 3.2 2 1 0.3 Nijel Pack JR G 6'0" 185 14.2 39.0% 5.6 2.9 3.8 1 0.3 Wooga Poplar JR G 6'5" 197 14.8 46.0% 5.4 4.8 2.3 1 0.4 Matthew Cleveland JR G 6'7" 208 14.8 37.7% 2.8 5.8 1.9 1 0.5 Bensley Joseph JR G 6'2" 196 8.4 35.0% 3.6 3.3 3.5 2 0.7

Keys To The Game

Miami is very good, they return 4 of their top 6 players from last season’s 29-8 team and have replaced the missing pieces well. Looking at the statistical comparison, they have the advantage in most categories. Despite KenPom’s prediction that we are favored, I think a win would be an upset.

But this game is about the Wolfpack. The team needs to recover that energy that helped them win the Wake Forest and first Virginia games. Hopefully the home rims and PNC crowd will give them the boost they need.