The Wolfpack Masters Miami 74-68

Game Summary:

Our defense has been consistent, but the offense has struggled. Tonight we shot 48.1% from the field and were 9-21 from 3PT while simultaneously holding Miami to their lowest FG% and 3PT% of the season.

When we do both, we are a pretty good team. Now about that rebounding …

Georgia Tech – who pulled out one of the biggest upsets of the season beating UNC tonight (Ebe Dowuona prevented the RJ Davis winning shot) – comes to Raleigh Saturday

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NCS 56.5% 12.7% 18.8% 33.3% Miami 41.7% 18.4% 44.4% 27.3%

Overall Takeaways:

New starting lineup - Four guards (O’Connell, Taylor, Morsell, and Horne) and Burns started – a change from last game’s lineup that had Middlebrooks and Diarra starting for rebounding – the rebounding suffered, but the guards won the game scoring 59 of our 74 points. Each played more than 30 minutes.

We hit the 3PT shots - Shot better from 3PT (42.9%) than Miami, the best 3PT shooting team in the ACC

Keatts Comments

“Proud of our defense, held Miami to their lowest shooting from the field for the season”

“DJ Burns struggled guarding the ball screens, so he didn’t play as much”

“Good to see the ball go in the hole”

“Ben Middlebrooks played an excellent game”

Individual Highlights

Michael O’Connell played 36 minutes (2nd only to Morsell), his most of the season. He also had one of his best games, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and only 2 turnovers

LJ Thomas and Breon Pass gave us some quality minutes, each had 2 assists

Casey Morsell hit 3-4 3PT shots. Great to see that again.

Jayden Taylor hit 3 3PT shots for the first time since the UT Martin game Dec 12. He also had one of his best box scores of the season, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals and a block.

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 24 4 2 1 Casey Morsell 17 2 1 1 Jayden Taylor 12 7 1 2 3 Michael O'Connell 6 5 5

Box Score