The Pack Visits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

When: Saturday February 10, 4:00 PM ET
Where: Lawrence Joel Coliseum Winston-Salem
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Pomeroy Prediction: Wake Forest 79-70
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 9th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (15-8, 7-5) Home 11-3, Away 3-3, Neutral 1-2
Eight regular season games remaining. Of those eight, Pomeroy only currently shows us favored in the home games versus Syracuse and Boston College.
On a more positive note, if we can pull off the upset in this one, we have a full week to prepare for the trip to Clemson.
Wolfpack Injury Report:
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview: NET 33, 4th in ACC NET - (15-7, 7-4) Home 12-0, Away 2-5, Neutral 1-2
The Demon Deacons are coming off back-to-back 29 point ACC wins, the first time they’ve done that in 70 years.
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|75.2
|43.8%
|33.0%
|7.1
|35.8
|13.2
|9.5
|8
|3.1
|Wake Forest
|80.7
|47.8%
|38.0%
|9
|35.2
|12.5
|11.3
|5.9
|4.5
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- 1st Offense
- 2nd Team FG Percentage
- 3rd 3PT Percentage
- 3rd Opponent 3PT Percentage
- 3rd 3PT FG Made
- 1st FT Percentage
- 1st Combined Opponent Rebounds
- 2nd Team Defensive Rebounds
- Only team with 2 players in ACC top 10 in scoring
Wake Forest Season So Far: Key Wins / Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Florida (Q2)
|Viriginia Tech
|Florida St
|Boston College
|NC State
|Miami
|UNC
|Virginia
|Pittsburgh
|Louisville
|Syracuse
|Georgia Tech
How The Heck Did We Win That Game?
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|FT
|Reb
|Asst
|Stl
|TO
|Pts in Paint
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|FT
|Reb
|Asst
|Stl
|TO
|Pts in Paint
|NCS
|29-54
|53.70%
|0-8
|25-33
|34
|7
|10
|13
|50
|WF
|24-56
|42.90%
|6-18
|22-28
|32
|11
|5
|17
|30
Game Story:
- Keatts got two (too) quick technicals and was ejected in the 1st half - 6 technical fouls called in the game, 4 on the Pack
- The Pack hit ZERO 3PT shots
- DJ Burns was sick (not in a good way)
- Ben Middlebrooks career high, 14 points. 5-5 FG, 4-4 FT (sick, the good way)
- Mo Diarra 3rd most rebounds in his career with 13
- Horne (3-3), Morsell (4-4), and Middlebrooks (4-4) did not miss a free throw. Team 75.8%.
- State took their first lead of the game with 2:17 left in the 2nd half
- Wake scored 45 points (season high) in the first half, up by 10 at the break - held to 31 in the 2nd half
The Difference:
- Second Half Defense - The Pack held the Deacs to 33.3% FG and 2 of 8 from 3PT
- DJ Horne floater – Wake had the center, Reid, drop off the screen at the top of the key and DJ stepped into the space he vacated in the lane and took the open short jumpers. He was 9-15 FG.
- FG Shooting was consistent – The Pack was 15-27 in the first half, and 14-27 in the second.
- Did not force 3PT shots – We were 0-3 in the first half, and 0-5 in the second. (Mo Diarra and DJ Burns accounted for 1 each)
- Score differential – The Pack had 5 more made FG and 3 more made FT.
Player Notes:
- PJ Hall – 2nd in ACC in scoring
- Kevin Miller – 9th in ACC in scoring
- Efton Reid III – 3rd in ACC in blocked shots
Wake Forest Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Hunter Sallis
|JR
|G
|6'5"
|185
|17.9
|39.0%
|5.6
|3.9
|2.45
|1
|0.5
|Kevin Miller
|RS-SO
|G
|6'0"
|175
|16.5
|34.4%
|2.9
|2.7
|3.82
|1.5
|0
|Cameron Hildreth
|JR
|G
|6'4"
|195
|14.5
|38.7%
|3.4
|4.8
|2.73
|0.7
|0.1
|Andrew Carr
|SR
|F
|6'11"
|230
|14.1
|41.0%
|2.8
|6.9
|1.36
|0.6
|1.5
|Efton Reid III
|JR
|C
|7'0"
|250
|8.8
|22.2%
|1.2
|8.6
|1.13
|0.7
|1.6
Areas to Address from the First Game:
- Guard the Forward - We held Sallis, Hildreth and Reid below their scoring averages in the first game, but senior forward Andrew Carr had a career high of 28 points.
- Pass the ball - Only 7 assists on 29 made shots
- Keep your composure - Dial back a smidge on the technical fouls (looking at you, coach)
- Make some 3PT shots, please
For The Wolfpack to Win:
More points in the paint - We were able to score inside in the first game - our bigs accounted for 32 points on 72.2% shooting at the rim - need to be strong inside again. Including Horne’s interior shots, 60% of our offense came from inside last game. Quality outside shots will be rare.
Scheme some 3PT opportunities - DJ Horne has shot 50% from 3PT in the last two games, need to get him some good looks.
Morsell & Taylor have to score - We won’t win these brutal road games without them. They have the toughest defensive assignments every night but they have to score too. Casey had 5 games in a row with 13+ points, then only put up 5 against Pitt. Jayden has been on this weird pattern since the beginning of 2024 (ACC play), two double digit scoring games followed by two single digit scoring games. He’s in his third cycle of it, Pitt - based on the pattern - was the first of two single digit games. That has to end.
Start Mo Diarra and give him 25+ mins - Wake has Reid, a 7 footer, and Carr, 6’11”, in the starting lineup. Mo gave us 13 boards and 8 points in game one - but - Carr had a career high in points. Burns can probably handle Reid okay, Mo and Ben need to prevent Carr from going off again. Were it me, I’d give Ross some minutes against Carr. If for no other reasons, pick up a foul, give our guys some rest, and, of course, his 3PT shooting.
Go Pack!
