The Pack Falls at Wake Forest 83-79

Game Summary:
Wake Forest remains undefeated at home this season.
The Wolfpack had our chances, the game was tied at 1:57 on a Casey Morsell jumper. Quite reasonably, we went to the hot hand, but DJ Horne missed a 3PT shot, then the Deacons hit a shot to make it 79-81, then DJ Burns missed a shot, and then DJ Horne missed a jumper that would have tied at 81. After that, we had to foul, and they hit them both for the final 4-point difference.
Just like last game, we played well, statistically we shot well, rebounded well, and had only 8 turnovers, but we came up four points short.
The Pack started the week with only a slim chance at the NCAA Tournament, losing both very winnable games might be a hole from which we are unable to recover.
Four Factors
|Team
|eFG%
|TO %
|OReb%
|FTA/FGA
|Team
|eFG%
|TO %
|OReb%
|FTA/FGA
|NCS
|54.6%
|12.8%
|22.9%
|16.9%
|Wake Forest
|55.0%
|11.2%
|15.6%
|35.0%
Overall Takeaways:
- Fouls were a problem again. The Pack had 21 to Wake Forest’s 11. Middlebrooks, Morsell, and O’Connell ended the game with 4 fouls. That was a 9 point advantage for them.
- We rebounded well, we won 35-32
- We shot a little better than they did, 49.2% to 48.3%
- We shot 35% from 3PT, hitting 7-20 to Wake’s 8-21.
- We had 14 assists on 32 made baskets, twice as many as last game
- Only 8 turnovers to their 9
Keatts’ Comments:
“Wake made a couple of plays at the end and we didn’t. I think with the loss it may have bumped our win at home against them to a quad one. Obviously don’t like losing but that possibility is there.”
Individual Highlights:
- DJ Horne had a season high 31 points
- Mo Diarra played what might be his best game ever with 12 rebounds, 13 points, 3 assists and a steal in 33 minutes. And he hit 2 3PT shots for only the 2nd time in his career.
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Horne
|31
|3
|1
|1
|1
|DJ Burns
|14
|4
|Casey Moresell
|9
|3
|2
|Jayden Taylor
|7
|6
|5
|2
|1
|Mo Diarra
|13
|12
|3
|1
