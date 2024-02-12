Weekly NET Update 2/12/24

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Two very much needed, winnable, opportunities slipped away by only 7 total points, Pitt by 3, Wake by 4. Both games felt kind of like our season seems to be going, we held out hope to the very end, only to be disappointed. Our NET ranking moved from 77 last Monday to 80 today.

The Path to the Tournament

Right now, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi says that the ACC has 4 teams solidly in the tournament. UNC (NET 10, 6 Q1 wins), Duke (NET 17, 5 Q1 wins), Clemson (NET 29, 4 Q1 wins), UVA (NET 32, 2 Q1 wins). None have a Q4 loss, each have 1 Q3 loss.

Wake (NET 35) is listed as on the bubble with a solid NET rank, but with zero Q1 wins, but also with no Q3 or Q4 losses. In the next two weeks they have Duke twice, and at UVA, which could really help them if they win.

Then the ACC’s NET rankings drop quite a bit:

Pitt (NET 59) 1 Q1 win but 2 Q3 losses. They have shots at WF, Clemson, and UVA left.

Va Tech (NET 62) 3 Q1 wins but 1 Q3 loss. They have shots at UNC, UVA, and WF left.

Miami (NET 69) 2 Q1 wins but a Q3 and a Q4 loss. They have shots at Duke, Clemson, and UNC left.

All three definitely have work to do. Va Tech appears to have the best chance right now.

And then there is NC State (NET 80) No Q1 wins and no Q3 or Q4 losses. We have 4 remaining Q1 opportunities. At Clemson, UNC, and Pitt, and Duke comes to PNC. For us to catapult up far enough to be in the tourney conversation, it’ll have to be an insane final month of the ACC season.

NET Scorecard: NC State (15-9, 7-6) NET 80, Ranked 9th in ACC NET Rankings Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 0 4 3 8 Losses 6 3 0 0

Wins

Q2 - Boston College NET 93; Virginia NET 32, Wake Forest NET 35, Miami NET 69

Q3 - Notre Dame NET 157, Louisville NET 176, Georgia Tech NET 140

Losses

Q1 - Tenn NET 6, BYU NET 8, UNC NET 10, UVA NET 32, Ole Miss NET 58, Wake Forest NET 35

Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 62 , Syracuse NET 90, Pitt NET 59

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 93 Louisville 176 Pittsburg 59 Clemson 29 Miami 69 Syracuse 90 Duke 17 NC State 80 Virginia 32 Florida St 97 North Carolina 10 Virginia Tech 62 Georgia Tech 140 Notre Dame 157 Wake Forest 35

OOC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Abilene Christian 271 Ole Miss 58 UMES 350 BYU 8 Saint Louis 225 UT Martin 218 Charleston Southern 317 Tennessee 6 Vanderbilt 238 Detroit Mercy 360 The Citadel 256

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

We have our bye week to prepare to go to Clemson (NET 29) next Saturday for another Q1 opportunity.

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . February 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q1 Q3 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1