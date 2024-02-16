NC State Visits the Clemson Tigers

When: Saturday February 17, 7:45 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum Clemson SC

TV: The CW

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Pomeroy Prediction: Clemson 77-69

Wolfpack News Bulletin:

NC State announced that Boo Corrigan has received an extension as Athletic Director through 2029, pretty much guaranteeing he will lead the coaching search, whenever it happens.

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 83, 9th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (15-9, 7-6), Home 11-3, Away 3-4, Neutral 1-2

The Pack is playing some of its best basketball of Coach Keatts’ tenure on the defensive end, but unfortunately and unusually, the offense is not holding up its end of the court. In fact, barring something unanticipated happening, this season will likely finish as one of the least effective offensive teams in his coaching career. With only seven games left, every game is a must win. It’s desperate days for the men in the Red & White.

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Clemson has used the transfer portal well. They lost starters Hunter Tyson to the G League and Brevin Galloway to Euro ball. Coach Brownell plugged the holes in his starting lineup with sharpshooting guard Joseph Girard III from Syracuse and former Pack starter Jack Clark, and has another very good team this season. Their best win so far was, without a doubt, beating UNC in Chapel Hill last week for only the second time since the dinosaurs roamed the earth. But they’ve also beaten the two teams currently ranked first and second in the SEC, Alabama and South Carolina. The Tigers are positioned well to make Coach Brownell’s 4th trip to the NCAA tournament and to do some damage when they get there.

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.4 44.0% 33.1% 7.1 35.8 13.2 9.5 7.9 3 Clemson 78.9 47.0% 35.8% 8.4 37.8 15.4 10.3 4.6 4.2

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

13th in 3PT FG percentage 13th in Opponent FG percentage 2nd in Team FT percentage 3rd in Combined Team Rebounds

Clemson Season Overview: (17-7, 7-6) NET 25: Q1 4-4, Q2 5-2, Q3 4-1, Q4 4-0 Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Alabama - Q1 Pitt Miami TCU - Q1 Boston College UNC South Carolina - Q2 FSU Va Tech Louisville Ga Tech UNC Duke Syracuse UVA Miami

What the Heck Happened Last Season?

Clemson dominated the Pack in each of our three contests last season by an average 21.7 points per game. Let’s take a brief look at the overall statistical comparison. Clemson dominated most of the statistics in every individual game. As you can see in the cumulative categories listed in the table, the Pack won only steals.

3-Game Cumulative Statistic Comparison School Avg Pts FG% FG-M 3PT% 3PT-M FT% FT-M Reb Asst Stl Blk TO Fst Brk Pts n Pt Fls School Avg Pts FG% FG-M 3PT% 3PT-M FT% FT-M Reb Asst Stl Blk TO Fst Brk Pts n Pt Fls NCS 63 35.9% 22.3 28.0% 7 73.5% 11.3 33 9.3 5.7 2.7 10 5 23.3 19.3 Clem 84.7 50.4% 29 42.8% 9 84.9% 17.7 39.7 12.7 4.3 2.7 10.3 8.3 34.7 16.3 Diff 21.7 14.6% 7 14.8% 2 11.4% 6.3 6.7 3.3 -1.3 0 0.3 3.3 11.3 3

Stats that caught my eye:

The Tigers shot, on average, 13.6% better overall than the Pack in cumulative FG%, 3PT%, and FT% categories. At the individual game level, they shot at least 10% better than the Pack in 7 of the 9 shooting percentages.

The Wolfpack took, on average, 5 more shots per game - 4 of them 3PT shots - but averaged shooting only 35.9% / 28%.

Clemson’s Tyson (now in pro ball) dominated the rebounding in all three games. Tyson led the scoring in the first game, Galloway (also in pro ball) the second, and Schieffelin the third.

Baby T was 3-13, 2-9, and 0-3 from 3PT - he averaged 20%. (5 of 25)

Clemson Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK PJ Hall SR C 6'10" 238 19.6 31.0% 4.7 7.2 1.63 0.9 1.8 Joseph Girard III GR G 6'2" 189 15.3 42.9% 7 3.5 3.13 0.6 0.2 Chase Hunter SR G 6'4" 200 12.2 30.8% 3.8 2.5 2.96 0.7 0.3 Ian Schieffelin JR F 6'8" 238 9.6 59.1% 0.9 9.5 2.29 0.7 0.5 Jack Clark GR F 6'10" 207 3.4 25.0% 2 4.3 1.36 0.5 0.5

Player Notes:

Jack Clark has grown two inches since last season, he is now listed at 6’10”

PJ Hall is 2 nd in the ACC in scoring

in the ACC in scoring Ian Schieffelin is 3rd in rebounding

Joseph Girard III is 3 rd in 3PT FG percentage, in 3PT made per game, and 1 st in free throw percentage

in 3PT FG percentage, in 3PT made per game, and 1 in free throw percentage Both Hall and Schieffelin have had 17 rebounds in a single game

Keys to the Game:

The Pack’s defense will have to slow down the Clemson offense whose starters average better than 12 points a game - not an enviable task

Guard their bigs, but limit the fouls - Both Hall and Schieffelin are capable of double-doubles any night. Hall shoots 80% from the free throw line, Scheiffelin 75%.

Control Girard, but (again) limit the fouls - The point guard has been on fire lately, he has scored in double figures 10 games in a row. He has the 3rd best 3PT% in the ACC and makes the 3rd most 3PT shots. But you can’t foul him, he’s the best free throw shooter in the ACC.

For The Wolfpack to Win:

Outstanding defensive effort - In the Tiger’s most recent 3 losses (GT by 3, Duke by 1 at Cameron, UVA by 1), the consistent factor was the opposing team had a better FG%.

Take / Make Good Shots - In conference play, Clemson is 13th in opponent 3PT%, so the opportunities should be there. Georgia Tech had to hit 15 3PT to beat them. It’s been a month since we’ve hit as many as 10, we’re going to have to do better than we have recently. Looking at you, Jayden and Casey.

Limit fouls - We’re averaging 19.2 per game in the last five games. We are giving up the 4th most FT attempts in the ACC. Clemson is the 2nd best FT shooting team in the ACC. Bad combination.

Team Rebounding - Clemson is 3rd in the ACC in team rebounds, 2nd in defensive rebounds, Schieffelin averages 9.5 per game. We’ll need to rebound well at all positions to hold our own.

Pulling off the upset at Littlejohn would be a gold star on anyone’s resume this season. Only UNC, UVA, and (surprisingly) Georgia Tech have done it.

Go Pack!