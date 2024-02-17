The Wolfpack Tames The Tigers in Clemson

Game Summary:

The Wolfpack came through with their first Q1 win of the season in an unlikely location, Littlejohn Coliseum. We’ve lost 6 in a row there, Coach Keatts has never had that famous Clemson ice cream. After critical back-to-back losses by 3 points and 4 points, on the back of a 16-point second half by DJ Horne, the Pack was able to finish a game.

The Pack tied the game at 71 with 3:32, then again at 73 with 3:04 left. Clemson then got up by 4 (73-77) at 1:07. The Pack was able to hold the Tigers scoreless the rest of the way while Michael O’Connell hit a layup, Mo Diarra hit a free throw, and (naturally) DJ Horne hit a jumper for the lead with 9 seconds left. Clemson missed a layup, and (naturally) Mo Diarra grabbed the rebound to end the game, winning 78-77.

There is no ‘give up’ in this team, they are fun to root for. The road to the NCAA Tournament seems very nearly impossible, but that glimmer of hope did not die tonight.

Four Factors Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 57.3% 11.1% 16.7% 27.3% Clemson 54.3% 16.5% 23.5% 24.1%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack played 7 players. Every player scored, every player rebounded.

The Pack shot 45% from 3PT and hit 9, it’s best night since Louisville a month ago

The Pack forced 8 steals

Only 7 turnovers

The Pack held it’s own against a very good rebounding team, Clemson led 31-33.

Keatts Comments

“Grit win for our group”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 27 4 2 2 DJ Burns 14 3 4 1 Casey Morsell 6 5 3 2 1 Mo Diarra 11 9 3 2 Michael O'Connell 4 5 3 Jayden Taylor 12 3 1

Individual Highlights

DJ Horne had his fifth consecutive game scoring 24 or more points

Mo Diarra had his second consecutive game playing 30+ minutes, he just missed a double-double by one rebound

Mo Diarra was also 3-3 from 3PT

Box Score