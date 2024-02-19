Weekly NET Update 2/19/24

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

The Pack used the bye week well, then went on the road Saturday and pulled off the upset at Clemson for our first Q1 win of the season. Unfortunately Boston College dropped from a Q2 to a Q3 win. Our NET ranking moved from 80 last Monday to 75 today.

The Road Ahead:

It’s a three week regular season, six games to go and they are in ascending order of (quad) difficulty, two Q3s, a Q2, and three Q1s.

Week 1: Theme - Two must win Q3 teams at home. Wins won’t boost our NET, but losses would hurt. So far we have no Q3 or Q4 losses. Wake Forest is the only other ACC team that can say that.

1.Tuesday - Syracuse who beat us by 12 on their home court.

2. Saturday - Boston College who took us to overtime on their home court before losing.

Week 2: Theme - Don’t look ahead! Two road games. FSU will not be easy.

3. Tuesday - Florida State (Q2) - Their best wins were at home against Va Tech and Wake Forest, and on the road versus Syracuse and Miami.

4. Saturday - UNC (Q1) at Chapel Hill - Toughest game of the season.

Week 3: Theme - Need to finish strong heading into the tournament

5. Monday - Duke (Q1) at PNC - Does anyone have a tougher challenge in the whole country? [rhetorical] Satuday afternoon at UNC and then the Blue Devils Monday night at PNC. Toughest game of the season deux.

6. Saturday - Pitt (Q1) on the road. Pitt beat us by 3 at PNC, need to split the season to move up in the NET rankings.

Basketball Calendar

ACC Tournament - March 12 - 16 - Washington DC

Selection Sunday for both NCAAT and NIT - March 17

Transfer Portal Opens - 45 Days of Madness begins - March 18

March Madness and NIT begin - March 19

NET Scorecard: NC State (16-9, 8-6) NET 75, Ranked 8th in ACC NET Rankings Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 1 3 4 8 Losses 6 3 0 0

Wins

Q1 - Clemson NET 27

Q2 - Virginia NET 41, Wake Forest NET 40, Miami NET 79

Q3 - Notre Dame NET 150, Louisville NET 195, Georgia Tech NET 141, Boston College NET 87

Q4 - Detroit Mercy got it’s first win of the season boosting their NET from 360 to 359. Huzzah!

Losses

Q1 - Tenn NET 6, BYU NET 10, UNC NET 9, UVA NET 41, Ole Miss NET 65, Wake Forest NET 40

Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 62 , Syracuse NET 90, Pitt NET 47

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 87 Louisville 195 Pittsburg 47 Clemson 27 Miami 79 Syracuse 90 Duke 17 NC State 75 Virginia 41 Florida St 96 North Carolina 9 Virginia Tech 62 Georgia Tech 141 Notre Dame 150 Wake Forest 40

OOC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Abilene Christian 262 Ole Miss 65 UMES 351 BYU 10 Saint Louis 223 UT Martin 211 Charleston Southern 320 Tennessee 6 Vanderbilt 220 Detroit Mercy 359 The Citadel 259

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

Two absolute MUST WINS!! We still need some quality wins but can afford no bad losses.

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . February 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q3 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1