NC State Welcomes Syracuse to PNC

When: Tuesday February 20 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC

TV: ESPN2

Opponent: Syracuse Orange

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 75-71

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 75, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far:

The Q1 win Saturday gave us a shot of hope, but we’re still an unprecedented finish to the season away from anyone mentioning the Wolfpack in the tournament conversation.

Just to win the ‘must win’ games in front of us we’ll have to win 4 games in a row for the first time since the beginning of conference play in January. (we haven’t yet won 3 in a row) And after that, things get really tough. It’s not over, buckle up!

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.4 44.0% 33.1% 7.1 35.8 13.2 9.5 7.9 3 Syracuse 75.4 44.8% 32.4% 7 34.2 13.6 11.5 9.5 4.3

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

14 th Defense

Defense 15 th Opponent FG Percentage

Opponent FG Percentage 15 th Team 3PT FG Percentage

Team 3PT FG Percentage 14 th Opponent 3PT Percentage

Opponent 3PT Percentage 14 th Combined Team Rebounds, 14 th Team Offensive Rebounds, 14 th Team Defensive Rebounds

Combined Team Rebounds, 14 Team Offensive Rebounds, 14 Team Defensive Rebounds 14 th Combined Opponent Rebounds

Combined Opponent Rebounds 2 nd Turnover Margin

Turnover Margin 1st in Steals

Syracuse Season So Far (16-10, 7-8) NET 90: Key WIns - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Oregon - Q2 Pittsburgh x 2 (Q1) Virginia Boston College Duke Miami UNC NC State FSU Louisville Boston College UNC (Q1) Wake Forest Clemson Georgia Tech

What The Heck Happened in the First Game? Syracuse 77-65 Box Score Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% Reb Asst Stl Blk TO PF Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% Reb Asst Stl Blk TO PF NCS 24-67 35.8% 8-25 32% 9-11 81.8% 41 14 4 2 14 23 Syr 25-56 44.6% 7-18 38.90% 20-32 62.5% 40 15 10 4 9 13

Game Notes:

Syracuse shot better from both FG and 3PT for the game

‘Cuse was up 16 at the half.

We shot 20.69% in the first half

They shot 57.14% / 50% in the second half

The Orange had an 11-point advantage at the free throw line

They had 10 steals

The Pack was called for 10 more fouls

Syracuse Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Judah Mintz SO G 6'4" 185 18.3 30.4% 2.7 3.2 4.5 2 0.1 JJ Starling SO G 6'4" 206 13.7 32.2% 4.4 3.2 1.8 1 0.2 Chris Bell SO F 6'7" 188 11.2 39.3% 6.3 2.2 0.7 1 0.6 Maliq Brown SO F 6'8" 222 9.2 37.5% 0.6 6.8 1.5 2 1 Justin Taylor SO G 6'6" 218 4.9 30.1% 3.2 4.1 1.1 1 0.3

Player Notes

Judah Mintz 3 rd in ACC in assists, 5 th in steals

in ACC in assists, 5 in steals Maliq Brown 3 rd in ACC in steals

in ACC in steals Quadir Copeland 6th in ACC in steals

Keys To The Game

Syracuse has not played well on the road this season (2-6), their only wins were at Georgetown and Pitt.

Shut Down 3PT Shooters - The Orange are not a good 3PT shooting team, keep Starling and Bell under control and we should be okay – together they were 7-15 in the first game, the rest of their team was 0-fer.

Limit turnovers – Syracuse’s best weapon is steals, they have 3 players in the top 6 in the ACC in steals per game

Prepare for the zone – Coach Autrey runs primarily a man-to-man defense but has started adding more zone to protect his players from getting tired legs. He’s primarily leaning on 7 guys now, with Mintz, Starling and Brown spending very little time sitting. You would think that DJ Burns was built to defeat the zone. He’ll have the opportunity to prove, or disprove, it.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Rebound – The Orange are 14th in the ACC in rebounding and rebounds allowed. Need to start Ben and Mo again for rebounding. This should be an advantage for us.

Take / Make quality shots – The problem in the first game was we couldn’t hit anything and got too far behind in the first half. We got our offense back in the 2nd half, but our defense couldn’t stop them from shooting 50+%, so we never caught up. Syracuse is ranked 14th in the ACC in defense. If we take our time, and take good shots, we should be able to score.

Make PG Judah Mintz work hard without fouling him – In the first game he played as though unguarded, 20 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. He was 14-18 from the free throw line. (State was 9-11 as a team) Those numbers exceed his averages in every category. He is the key to their success.

Defense! – To win they need to shoot really well. (or for the Pack to shoot really badly, like our first game) They shot 62.5% / 47.1% in their home court win over UNC last week, followed by shooting 36.7% / 16% in their loss at Georgia Tech.