The Wolfpack is Swept by Syracuse 87-83

Game Summary:
NC State saved their defense for the second half, similar to the first game with Syracuse. And thanks to that, the Orange shot an unbelievable 61.3% / 69.2% / 100% to score 55 points in the first half. Chris Bell was a blistering 8-9 from the 3PT line. We scored 40 in the half, which would be fine on most nights, but looked pretty lame tonight.
We held them to 39.3% / 0% in the second half, while shooting 48% / 50% and it was tied as late as 2:10 left in the game when Ben Middlebrooks tied it at 83-83 with a free throw. The Orange star, Judah Mintz, took over at that point and hit a layup and two free throws for the final score of 87-83.
We did have a shot with the score at 83-85, but DJ Horne was unable to get open for the 3PT and tried to force one, (Was it a foul? Sometimes, but not tonight.) and Casey Morsell fouled Mintz on the rebound.
This late in the season there is no excuse for playing so poorly defensively in a half. Extremely disappointing.
Four Factors
|Four Factors
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|Four Factors
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|50.9%
|15.0%
|39.4%
|50.0%
|Syracuse
|58.5%
|16.3%
|34.5%
|32.2%
Overall Takeaways:
- The Pack did not play with the same intensity that we saw Saturday against Clemson, and Syracuse got a good road win because of it
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Horne
|32
|2
|1
|DJ Burns
|12
|3
|4
|2
|Mo Diarra
|7
|7
|1
|2
|Ben Middlebrooks
|12
|10
|1
|1
|Jayden Taylor
|10
|2
|1
|2
Individual Highlights
- DJ Horne had his fifth consecutive 24+ point game
- Ben Middlebrooks had a double-double
- Good to see Breon Pass and Dennis Parker Jr get meaningful minutes
