The Wolfpack is Swept by Syracuse 87-83

Game Summary:

NC State saved their defense for the second half, similar to the first game with Syracuse. And thanks to that, the Orange shot an unbelievable 61.3% / 69.2% / 100% to score 55 points in the first half. Chris Bell was a blistering 8-9 from the 3PT line. We scored 40 in the half, which would be fine on most nights, but looked pretty lame tonight.

We held them to 39.3% / 0% in the second half, while shooting 48% / 50% and it was tied as late as 2:10 left in the game when Ben Middlebrooks tied it at 83-83 with a free throw. The Orange star, Judah Mintz, took over at that point and hit a layup and two free throws for the final score of 87-83.

We did have a shot with the score at 83-85, but DJ Horne was unable to get open for the 3PT and tried to force one, (Was it a foul? Sometimes, but not tonight.) and Casey Morsell fouled Mintz on the rebound.

This late in the season there is no excuse for playing so poorly defensively in a half. Extremely disappointing.

Four Factors Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 50.9% 15.0% 39.4% 50.0% Syracuse 58.5% 16.3% 34.5% 32.2%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack did not play with the same intensity that we saw Saturday against Clemson, and Syracuse got a good road win because of it

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 32 2 1 DJ Burns 12 3 4 2 Mo Diarra 7 7 1 2 Ben Middlebrooks 12 10 1 1 Jayden Taylor 10 2 1 2

Individual Highlights

DJ Horne had his fifth consecutive 24+ point game

Ben Middlebrooks had a double-double

Good to see Breon Pass and Dennis Parker Jr get meaningful minutes

