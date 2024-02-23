NC State Welcomes the Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday February 24 – 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 77-73

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (16-10, 8-7) Home 11-4, Away 4-4, Neutral 1-2

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.8 44.3% 33.7% 7.2 35.4 13 9.4 7.8 3.2 Boston College 76.2 46.7% 36.6% 8 34.5 14.4 10.6 6.2 3.8

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

11 th in ACC in team rebounds, 13 th offensive rebounds, 10 th defensive rebounds

in ACC in team rebounds, 13 offensive rebounds, 10 defensive rebounds 12 th in team FT percentage

in team FT percentage 13 th in opponent 3PT %

in opponent 3PT % 5th in Team FG%, 13th in Opponent FG%

Eagles’ Season So Far: NET 91 (15-11, 6-9) Home 10-4, Away 4-5, Neutral 1-2 Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses St John's Q1 Georgia Tech NC State Notre Dame x2 Wake Forest Syracuse Syracuse Louisville Clemson Miami UNC Va Tech FSU x2 Duke

Player Notes

Devin McGlocton #1 in ACC FG%

Quinten Post #10 in ACC FG%, #3 in blocks per game

Claudell Harris Jr #9 3PT FG per game

Jaeden Zachary #7 in Assists per game, #7 in steals

Expected Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Quinten Post GR C 7'0" 235 16.3 44.3% 3.2 7.7 3 1 1.9 Claudell Harris Jr JR G 6'3" 190 14 38.3% 6.5 3.3 2.1 1 0 Jaeden Zackery JR G 6'2" 220 11.8 35.1% 2.2 3.2 4.3 2 0.1 Devin McGlockton SO F 6'7" 230 11 35.0% 1.5 6.3 1.1 1 0.9 Mason Madsen SR G 6'4" 200 8 46.2% 3.5 2.7 1.1 1 0.2

Looking Back At Our First Game (Wolfpack 84-78): What Went Right and Wrong FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% Reb Ast Blk TO Fouls FG FG% 3PT 3PT% FT FT% Reb Ast Blk TO Fouls 29-65 44.6% 8-18 44.4% 18-21 85.7% 43 13 3 13 21 29-67 43.3% 6-21 28.6% 14-26 53.8% 39 12 4 10 17

Key Factors:

Points off Turnovers: NCS 8. BC 19

Points in Paint: NCS 28, BC 40

Fast Break Points: NCS 16, BC 7

Recap:

This was back when we shot 3PT shots well, DJ hit 2-7, Casey was 3-6, Jayden was 2-3, and Mo was 1-2. Those were fun days.

I remember this game as Mo Diarra’s true debut, and the game we all started thinking he could be special.

The Eagles have an All ACC center in Post and a pretty good PF in McGlockton, so we started Ben Middlebrooks with Burns. We subbed in both Ross and Diarra to try to slow their bigs, Ernest picked up 2 fouls in a couple of minutes and sat out the game. Mo ended up playing a career high 35 minutes and pulled a career high 18 rebounds. It was the overtime when Mo really shined. Looking at Mo’s overtime play-by-play:

MD - block

MD - 3PT jumper (only the 2nd game he hit one, he’d gone 5 games in a row without)

MD - block (his only two blocks of the game)

MD - defensive rebound

MD - defensive rebound

In the OT we got uncharacteristically hot. We hit 3-4 3PT shots (Diarra, Morsell, Taylor - Horne had the miss) (75%) and 7-8 free throws (87.5%) for the win.

Keys To The Game

Guarding the Post – Preseason All-ACC 7’0” center Quinton Post is likely to hear his name called by the NBA in a few months. He does everything well. He scored 31 points in a game, hit 5 3PT in a game, shoots 44.3% from 3PT, had 19 rebounds in a game, had 5 assists in a game, and 5 blocked shots. And he shoots 78.5% at the charity stripe.

Watch out for MJ - Guard Claudell “MJ” Harris Jr has not lost a step in the transition from Charleston Southern, he is a scorer. He’s scored 29 points and hit 7 3PT shots in a game.

Guard the ball – Junior PG Jaeden Zackery has picked up right where he left off last season. He leads the team in minutes per game, assists, steals, and is the third leading scorer. He shoots 84.1% from the free throw line. He led them in scoring in the first game.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Here Comes the Big Men - This should be good prep for dealing with our stretch run against good big men every game. BC’s Post is 7’0”, FSU’s Miller is 6’11”, UNC’s guy is 6’11”, Duke’s Filipowski is 7’0”, and Pitt’s Federiko is 6’11”.

Defend without fouling in the paint - Last game our post players picked up 12 fouls. Giving credit where due, DJ Burns did not allow their star, Quinten Post, to beat us in Overtime. He fouled out preventing it, but Post did not score. Another good opportunity to get Ernest Ross some minutes early. As noted above, we’ll need him again.

Hit some shots - Post and McGlocton are shot blockers so getting a guard to the rim is going to be tougher than it already is. We’re going to have to score outside, and this means Morsell and Taylor are going to have to help us.

Win the turnover battle - Last game they were +11 on points off TO, Zachary & Kelly each had 3 steals. DJ Burns had 5 turnovers, tied for his most this season. Our bigs (DJ, Ben, Mo) accounted for 8 of our 13 turnovers. We need to see DJ’s assists go up finding the open shooters, and his turnovers go down trying to force a shot that isn’t there.

Go Pack!