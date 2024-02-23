NC State Welcomes the Boston College Eagles

When: Saturday February 24 – 7:00 PM ET
Where: PNC Arena
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Boston College Eagles
Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 77-73
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (16-10, 8-7) Home 11-4, Away 4-4, Neutral 1-2
Wolfpack Injury Report:
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|75.8
|44.3%
|33.7%
|7.2
|35.4
|13
|9.4
|7.8
|3.2
|Boston College
|76.2
|46.7%
|36.6%
|8
|34.5
|14.4
|10.6
|6.2
|3.8
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- 11th in ACC in team rebounds, 13th offensive rebounds, 10th defensive rebounds
- 12th in team FT percentage
- 13th in opponent 3PT %
- 5th in Team FG%, 13th in Opponent FG%
Eagles’ Season So Far: NET 91 (15-11, 6-9) Home 10-4, Away 4-5, Neutral 1-2
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|St John's Q1
|Georgia Tech
|NC State
|Notre Dame x2
|Wake Forest
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Louisville
|Clemson
|Miami
|UNC
|Va Tech
|FSU x2
|Duke
Player Notes
- Devin McGlocton #1 in ACC FG%
- Quinten Post #10 in ACC FG%, #3 in blocks per game
- Claudell Harris Jr #9 3PT FG per game
- Jaeden Zachary #7 in Assists per game, #7 in steals
Expected Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Quinten Post
|GR
|C
|7'0"
|235
|16.3
|44.3%
|3.2
|7.7
|3
|1
|1.9
|Claudell Harris Jr
|JR
|G
|6'3"
|190
|14
|38.3%
|6.5
|3.3
|2.1
|1
|0
|Jaeden Zackery
|JR
|G
|6'2"
|220
|11.8
|35.1%
|2.2
|3.2
|4.3
|2
|0.1
|Devin McGlockton
|SO
|F
|6'7"
|230
|11
|35.0%
|1.5
|6.3
|1.1
|1
|0.9
|Mason Madsen
|SR
|G
|6'4"
|200
|8
|46.2%
|3.5
|2.7
|1.1
|1
|0.2
Looking Back At Our First Game (Wolfpack 84-78): What Went Right and Wrong
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|FT
|FT%
|Reb
|Ast
|Blk
|TO
|Fouls
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|FT
|FT%
|Reb
|Ast
|Blk
|TO
|Fouls
|29-65
|44.6%
|8-18
|44.4%
|18-21
|85.7%
|43
|13
|3
|13
|21
|29-67
|43.3%
|6-21
|28.6%
|14-26
|53.8%
|39
|12
|4
|10
|17
Key Factors:
- Points off Turnovers: NCS 8. BC 19
- Points in Paint: NCS 28, BC 40
- Fast Break Points: NCS 16, BC 7
Recap:
This was back when we shot 3PT shots well, DJ hit 2-7, Casey was 3-6, Jayden was 2-3, and Mo was 1-2. Those were fun days.
I remember this game as Mo Diarra’s true debut, and the game we all started thinking he could be special.
The Eagles have an All ACC center in Post and a pretty good PF in McGlockton, so we started Ben Middlebrooks with Burns. We subbed in both Ross and Diarra to try to slow their bigs, Ernest picked up 2 fouls in a couple of minutes and sat out the game. Mo ended up playing a career high 35 minutes and pulled a career high 18 rebounds. It was the overtime when Mo really shined. Looking at Mo’s overtime play-by-play:
- MD - block
- MD - 3PT jumper (only the 2nd game he hit one, he’d gone 5 games in a row without)
- MD - block (his only two blocks of the game)
- MD - defensive rebound
- MD - defensive rebound
In the OT we got uncharacteristically hot. We hit 3-4 3PT shots (Diarra, Morsell, Taylor - Horne had the miss) (75%) and 7-8 free throws (87.5%) for the win.
Keys To The Game
- Guarding the Post – Preseason All-ACC 7’0” center Quinton Post is likely to hear his name called by the NBA in a few months. He does everything well. He scored 31 points in a game, hit 5 3PT in a game, shoots 44.3% from 3PT, had 19 rebounds in a game, had 5 assists in a game, and 5 blocked shots. And he shoots 78.5% at the charity stripe.
- Watch out for MJ - Guard Claudell “MJ” Harris Jr has not lost a step in the transition from Charleston Southern, he is a scorer. He’s scored 29 points and hit 7 3PT shots in a game.
- Guard the ball – Junior PG Jaeden Zackery has picked up right where he left off last season. He leads the team in minutes per game, assists, steals, and is the third leading scorer. He shoots 84.1% from the free throw line. He led them in scoring in the first game.
For The Wolfpack to Win
Here Comes the Big Men - This should be good prep for dealing with our stretch run against good big men every game. BC’s Post is 7’0”, FSU’s Miller is 6’11”, UNC’s guy is 6’11”, Duke’s Filipowski is 7’0”, and Pitt’s Federiko is 6’11”.
Defend without fouling in the paint - Last game our post players picked up 12 fouls. Giving credit where due, DJ Burns did not allow their star, Quinten Post, to beat us in Overtime. He fouled out preventing it, but Post did not score. Another good opportunity to get Ernest Ross some minutes early. As noted above, we’ll need him again.
Hit some shots - Post and McGlocton are shot blockers so getting a guard to the rim is going to be tougher than it already is. We’re going to have to score outside, and this means Morsell and Taylor are going to have to help us.
Win the turnover battle - Last game they were +11 on points off TO, Zachary & Kelly each had 3 steals. DJ Burns had 5 turnovers, tied for his most this season. Our bigs (DJ, Ben, Mo) accounted for 8 of our 13 turnovers. We need to see DJ’s assists go up finding the open shooters, and his turnovers go down trying to force a shot that isn’t there.
Go Pack!
