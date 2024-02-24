The Wolfpack Dominates Boston College 81-70

Game Summary:

The Pack came to play in our penultimate home game this season and looked like the team most of us hoped to see all season. Four guys in double figures, tight defense, solid rebounding, decent shooting and not many turnovers.

DJ Burns started strong with 10 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in the first half. Jayden Taylor hit a 3PT and was 7-7 from the line, and DJ Horne – who was not his normal self from 3PT today – still had 11. The Pack took a 10-point lead just before halftime and the Eagles never got closer in the second. The Pack led by as many as 22 at one point.

While DJ Horne only scored 2 points in the 2nd half, Morsell warmed up with 13 points, and the rest of the team chipped in with 9 players putting points in the final box score.

It was great for the home crowd to see the team play really well one more time this season.

Four Factors Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR Four Factors eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 48.4% 14.8% 40.0% 38.7% Boston College 52.7% 23.5% 28.1% 23.2%

Overall Takeaways:

It was great to see the Wolfpack start the game with a lot of energy and intensity, and it pad off. Boston College struggled to get going and never led.

The Pack out rebounded a solid Eagles rebounding team 37-30

Our bigs held their best player, preseason All-ACC Quinten Post, to only 1 field goal

The Pack forced 11 turnovers in the first half, 16 overall

We shot 87.5% from the free throw line, 21-24

Keatts Comments”

“Our post guys played really well, kept Quinten Post from even attempting a 3PT shot.”

“DJ Horne was good but he was not elite today, nice to see Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor play well and score the ball”

“Important to get the win in front of the 1974 Championship team”

“We had a good game plan, the team executed it well”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 13 6 DJ Burns 19 4 3 Casey Morsell 13 0 2 1 Mo Diarra 8 9 2 3 Michael O'Connell 6 9 6 1 Jayden Taylor 15 2 1

Individual Highlights:

DJ Burns tied his season high with 19 points - with 10 points and 3 assists, he contributed to 16 of our 38 first half points

Mo Diarra and Michael O’Connell led the team in rebounds with 9 each

Michael O’Connell had 6 assists

Box Score