Weekly NET Update 2/25/24

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

Such a Wolfpack week.

Tuesday losing our first Q3 game of the season to Syracuse in painful fashion, and then Saturday having what is likely to be our last really relaxing, good time with what felt like a comfortable win over Boston College.

Our NET ranking moved from 75 last Monday to 77 today.

The Road Ahead:

NCAA Tournament - Hope lives on

UNC, Duke, Clemson, and now Wake Forest (who was on Lunardi’s ‘First Four Out’ list last Friday) are inside the NET top 25 so are solidly in the tournament barring a spectacular collapse in the last two weeks. If you look at our fellow ACC wanna be’s remaining schedules you’ll see no one has more than one Q1 game remaining on the schedule, except for us. (cowards!)

Pitt (NET 47) Record: Q1 3-5, Q2 2-2, Q3 6-2, Q4 7-0

Schedule: CU-A (Q1), BC-A (Q2), FSU-H (Q3), NCSU-H (Q3)

UVA (NET 49) Record: Q1 3-4, Q2 3-3, Q3 8-1, Q4 6-0

Schedule: BC-A (Q2), DU-A (Q1), GT-H (Q3)

Va Tech (NET 56) Record: Q1 3-8, Q2 2-2, Q3 4-2, Q4 6-0

Schedule: SY-A (Q2), WF-H (Q1), Lou-A (Q3), ND-H (Q3)

Syracuse (NET 85) Record: Q1 2-7, Q2 3-1, Q3 8-2, Q4 4-0

Schedule: VT-H (Q2), Lou-A (Q3), CU-A (Q1)

NIT Tournament - 2024 Changes To Selection Process

“For the 2024 NIT, conference regular season champions that do not win their conference tournament or are not otherwise selected to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will not receive an automatic bid to the NIT. Instead, the NIT will guarantee two teams (based on the NET rankings) from each of six conferences (Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern). The top two teams in the NET rankings not qualifying for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from each conference, regardless of won-loss record, will be selected. Additionally, the 12 teams automatically selected will be guaranteed the opportunity to host a game in the first round of the NIT. Once the 12 automatic qualifying schools have been selected, the NIT Committee will select the 20 best teams available to complete the tournament’s 32-team field. Based on the NIT Committee’s evaluation, the best four teams of the 20 at-large teams selected will complete the 16 first round hosts, with deference given to the “first four teams out” of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, as determined by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball. Additional teams from the six conferences with AQs are eligible to be selected as at-large teams and can be selected as hosts.”

Basketball Calendar

ACC Tournament - March 12 - 16 - Washington DC

Selection Sunday for both NCAAT and NIT - March 17

Transfer Portal Opens - 45 Days of Madness begins - March 18

March Madness and NIT begin - March 19

NET Scorecard: NC State (17-10, 9-7) NET 77, Ranked 8th in ACC NET Rankings Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 2 2 5 8 Losses 6 3 1 0

Wins

Q1 - Clemson, Wake Forest

Q2 - Virginia, Boston College

Q3 - Notre Dame, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Miami, Boston College

Losses

Q1 - Tenn, BYU, UNC, Wake Forest, Virginia, Ole Miss

Q2 - Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Pitt

Q3 - Syracuse

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 89 Louisville 206 Pittsburg 47 Clemson 23 Miami 91 Syracuse 85 Duke 10 NC State 77 Virginia 49 Florida St 93 North Carolina 9 Virginia Tech 56 Georgia Tech 138 Notre Dame 142 Wake Forest 25

OOC NET Summarized Top 100 100s 200s 300s Top 100 100s 200s 300s 3 0 5 3

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

Two tough road games. Tuesday in Tallahassee against Florida State who is as desperate for a resume boosting win as are we, and the annual trip to the house that Dean built to take on the AP #10 Tar Heels. Pomeroy gives us a 41% chance of winning in Florida and a paltry 12% chance in Orange County.