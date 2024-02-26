NC State Visits Florida State

When: Tuesday February 27 – 9:00 PM ET

Where: Tallahassee Florida

TV: ESPN2

Opponent: Florida State Seminoles

Pomeroy Prediction: FSU 76-73

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 77, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far:

We’ve made our path to the NCAA Tournament about as difficult as it could be, while still retaining the faintest glimmer of hope of making it. Buckle up and lock up your sharp objects.

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76 44.2% 33.6% 7.1 35.5 13 9.4 7.7 3.2 FSU 76 45.1% 31.8% 6.1 33.7 12.2 12.2 9.3 4.2

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

5 th Offense

Offense 4 th Team FG Percentage

Team FG Percentage 15 th Team 3PT FG Percentage

Team 3PT FG Percentage 14 th 3PT FGs Made

3PT FGs Made 14 th Team FT Percentage

Team FT Percentage 13 th Team Rebounds

Team Rebounds 15 th Team Defensive Rebounds

Team Defensive Rebounds 3 rd Turnover Margin

Turnover Margin 2nd Steals

Seminoles Season So Far: (14-13, 8-8) NET 93 Home 8-7, Away 4-5, Neutral 2-1 Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Colorado Q1 Lipscomb Q3 Georgia Tech North Carolina x2 Va Tech Clemson Wake Forest Louisville Notre Dame UVA Miami Va Tech Syracuse Duke Boston College x2 Clemson

Player Notes

Jalen Warley 3 rd in ACC Assist / Turnover Ratio

in ACC Assist / Turnover Ratio Darin Green Jr 4 th in ACC steals

in ACC steals Jamir Watkins 8th in ACC steals

FSU Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Jamir Watkins RS JR F 6'7" 210 14.9 35.1% 2.7 5.9 2.7 2 0.9 Darin Green Jr SR G 6'5" 195 11.4 37.3% 6.1 3 0.96 2 0.1 Cam Corhen SO F 6'10" 225 8.7 0.0% 0.1 1.7 1.68 1 0.3 Baba Miller SO F 6'11" 204 7.7 31.9% 2.6 3.7 0.41 1 1.1 Jalen Warley JR G 6'7" 205 7.1 20.0% 0.2 4.9 1.44 1 0.3

Keys To The Game

Protect the Ball - The Seminoles have two of the top eight ACC players in steals per game. They force the 3rd most turnovers in the ACC. They are +3 in TO margin on the season.

Defend the Drive / Protect the Paint - The ‘Noles take the second fewest 3PT attempts in the ACC, only 29.7% of their shots are from the arc. We’re going to have to cut off drives to the basket and play strong inside defense, both without fouling

Use our Depth - FSU likes to run, they are the top team in the ACC in adjusted tempo. We need to substitute frequently in the first half to have fresh legs for what is likely to be a one or two possession game at the end.

Win the Rebounding - This should be an advantage that we can turn into additional possessions, they are 13th in the ACC in rebounding (we are 6th) FSU averages 6’8” across the starting lineup, we need Mo starting and playing 30+.

Share the Scoring - Across our last four games we have had 6 different players score in double figures in at least one game. The usual suspects plus Diarra and Middlebrooks. We lost the two games DJ Horne scored 30+, that isn’t the solution, we need balance. For the Pack to be competitive against the gauntlet we’re facing, we need Taylor and Morsell to bring their A offensive games along with their great defense.