NC State Visits Florida State

When: Tuesday February 27 – 9:00 PM ET
Where: Tallahassee Florida
TV: ESPN2
Opponent: Florida State Seminoles
Pomeroy Prediction: FSU 76-73
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 77, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far:
We’ve made our path to the NCAA Tournament about as difficult as it could be, while still retaining the faintest glimmer of hope of making it. Buckle up and lock up your sharp objects.
Wolfpack Injury Report:
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview:
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|76
|44.2%
|33.6%
|7.1
|35.5
|13
|9.4
|7.7
|3.2
|FSU
|76
|45.1%
|31.8%
|6.1
|33.7
|12.2
|12.2
|9.3
|4.2
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- 5th Offense
- 4th Team FG Percentage
- 15th Team 3PT FG Percentage
- 14th 3PT FGs Made
- 14th Team FT Percentage
- 13th Team Rebounds
- 15th Team Defensive Rebounds
- 3rd Turnover Margin
- 2nd Steals
Seminoles Season So Far: (14-13, 8-8) NET 93 Home 8-7, Away 4-5, Neutral 2-1
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Colorado Q1
|Lipscomb Q3
|Georgia Tech
|North Carolina x2
|Va Tech
|Clemson
|Wake Forest
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|UVA
|Miami
|Va Tech
|Syracuse
|Duke
|Boston College x2
|Clemson
Player Notes
- Jalen Warley 3rd in ACC Assist / Turnover Ratio
- Darin Green Jr 4th in ACC steals
- Jamir Watkins 8th in ACC steals
FSU Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Jamir Watkins
|RS JR
|F
|6'7"
|210
|14.9
|35.1%
|2.7
|5.9
|2.7
|2
|0.9
|Darin Green Jr
|SR
|G
|6'5"
|195
|11.4
|37.3%
|6.1
|3
|0.96
|2
|0.1
|Cam Corhen
|SO
|F
|6'10"
|225
|8.7
|0.0%
|0.1
|1.7
|1.68
|1
|0.3
|Baba Miller
|SO
|F
|6'11"
|204
|7.7
|31.9%
|2.6
|3.7
|0.41
|1
|1.1
|Jalen Warley
|JR
|G
|6'7"
|205
|7.1
|20.0%
|0.2
|4.9
|1.44
|1
|0.3
Keys To The Game
Protect the Ball - The Seminoles have two of the top eight ACC players in steals per game. They force the 3rd most turnovers in the ACC. They are +3 in TO margin on the season.
Defend the Drive / Protect the Paint - The ‘Noles take the second fewest 3PT attempts in the ACC, only 29.7% of their shots are from the arc. We’re going to have to cut off drives to the basket and play strong inside defense, both without fouling
Use our Depth - FSU likes to run, they are the top team in the ACC in adjusted tempo. We need to substitute frequently in the first half to have fresh legs for what is likely to be a one or two possession game at the end.
Win the Rebounding - This should be an advantage that we can turn into additional possessions, they are 13th in the ACC in rebounding (we are 6th) FSU averages 6’8” across the starting lineup, we need Mo starting and playing 30+.
Share the Scoring - Across our last four games we have had 6 different players score in double figures in at least one game. The usual suspects plus Diarra and Middlebrooks. We lost the two games DJ Horne scored 30+, that isn’t the solution, we need balance. For the Pack to be competitive against the gauntlet we’re facing, we need Taylor and Morsell to bring their A offensive games along with their great defense.
