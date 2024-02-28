NC State Loses at Florida State 90-83

Game Summary:

This game was lost on the defensive end, the Wolfpack could not stop the Seminole offense. They shot 58.1 FG% in the first half, and 61.3 FG% in the second. They beat us 46-36 points in the paint, and 18-9 fast break points. We gave them easy shots and they made them. 90 points is the most we’ve given up in ACC play this season.

Offensively, this was a good game for the Wolfpack, we shot 47.6 FG% - better than our average - and coincidentally also shot 47.6% from 3PT hitting 10-21. We had five players in double figures. Our offense was good enough, we just could not slow them down.

The frustrating thing is, the Seminoles did exactly what they do every night. There were no surprises. They play fast, they force a lot of turnovers, they don’t shoot much from 3PT, and they dominate points in the paint. We knew what was coming and could not stop it.

Even more frustrating, this was supposed to be the “easiest” of our final four games, the one we had the best chance of winning.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 55.6% 20.3% 44.4% 31.7% FSU 63.7% 15.8% 32.1% 22.6%

Overall Takeaways:

Generally our defense has been reliable, so it was tough to watch FSU get so many easy baskets

Great to see Casey have one more really good game in his NC State career

Keatts Comments:

“Our defense didn’t travel. We did not guard.”

“83 points should have been good enough. You can’t give up 90 points.”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 15 2 2 Casey Morsell 19 4 6 1 2 Mo Diarra 13 9 Jayden Taylor 24 5 2 1 Ben Middlebrooks 12 7 1

Individual Highlights

Mo Diarra was one rebound away from a double-double

Mo Diarra tied his career high in points with 13

Jayden Taylor tied his career high in points with 24

Box Score