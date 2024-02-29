Opponent Preview: Towson

Who’s the Pack playing?

Opponent: Towson

Mascot: Alliteration Aficionados | School Location: Towson, MD | Conference: CAA

2024 Record: 1-6 (0-0, T-1st) | 2024 RPI Rank: 265

2023 Record: 19-37 (7-23, T-10th) | 2023 RPI Rank: 231

2022 Record: 14-39 (4-19, 9th) | 2022 RPI Rank: 264

When? Where? How do I watch?

Location: Doak Field at Dail Park (Raleigh, NC)

Game Time(s): Fri, Mar 1 @ 12:00pm | Sat, Mar 2 (DH) @ 12:00pm & 4:30pm | Sun, Mar 3 @ 1:00pm

TV: Friday (ESPN+), Saturday Game 1 (ESPN+), Sat Game 2 (ESPN+), Sunday (ESPN+)

Radio: 88.1 FM in Raleigh

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Tell me about this team

Feel free to peruse the notes from the season preview series, but I think we’re far enough in that that information is beginning to change... at least a bit.

The one surprising change from that assessment is that the Tigers haven’t really hit the ball all that well so far this year. The team has a collective .249/.365/.382 line; not terrible, but not quite what I figured they’d be able to do. For comparison, last year’s Towson team hit .284/.375/.450, and the expectation was that this group would be able to at least match those numbers. It’s still early, so there’s time. This team is also stealing bases at a much lower rate, but again, it’s early.

Pitching has struggled early on with the team posting a collective 8.79 ERA through the first seven games. Of the four pitchers who have started games for Towson, only one has an ERA south of 10.50, which is impressive in the way you don’t want to be impressive. The hope is that the staff settles in, the starters begin to put forth longer outings, and the bullpen finds a few reliable arms. Sitting at 46 walks (and 16 HBP) to 49 strikeouts over 58.1 innings isn’t a good omen, though.

Pitching Matchups

Friday: RHP Sam Highfill (SR) — RHP Max Simpson (JR)

Saturday (Game 1): LHP Dominic Fritton (SO) — LHP Tyler Russo (rSR)

Saturday (Game 2): TBD — RHP Nate Nabholz (rSR)

Sunday: LHP Ryan Marohn (FR) — TBD

Key Players:

Offense

LF Elijah Dickerson (rSR) - .367/.406/.500, 6.3 BB%, 6.3 K%, 0-0 SB. The lefty hitting left fielder was an honorable mention All-Conference performer in 2022. He’s a career .295/.354/.477 hitter with decent pop in the bat. Has five multi-hit games already this year.

2B Jordan Peyton (rJR) - .269/.406/.385, 15.6 BB%, 3.1 K%, 1-1 SB. Former Radford transfer has started 102 games in the field in his career and he also pitches for the team on rare occasions, but with control issues on the mound. Went 5-for-8 with 3 2B over the first two games of the year, but has struggled since (2-for-18). Only has one strikeout on the year, though, so he’s a contact hitter.

C/1B Brian Heckelman (SO) - .280/.379/.480, 13.8 BB%, 24.1 K%, 0-0 SB. Second-year starter has two 3-hit games this year... but also four hitless games.

1B Bryce Frederick (rSR) - .222/.290/.667, 9.7 BB%, 22.6 K%, 0-0 SB. The former Radford transfer was the team’s top hitter a year ago and is expected to again serve in that role, although his overall line doesn’t bear that out just yet. Has already popped four homers on the year, so the power is there (he hit 14 last year).

SS Casey Bishop (rSO) - .240/.345/.280, 10.3 BB%, 20.7 K%, 1-2 SB. Ranked by D1 Baseball as the CAA’s 19th best prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft. Was a CAA All-Rookie Team selection last year. His true freshman year ended after eight games due to injury, but he was impressive last year.

Pitching

RHP Max Simpson (JR) - 0-2, 10.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 9.1 BB%, 6.1 K%. Big 6’5 righty had a solid first start to the year (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) against Bucknell before getting shelled by FAU on Sunday (1.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K). He’s probably really somewhere between those two outings.

LHP Tyler Russo (rSR) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 40.0 BB%, 20.0 K%. Was Towson’s Sunday starter as a freshman in 2020 before that season got cut short and then an injury wiped out his 2021 season. Has only tossed 27.2 inning total since then, but is set to make his first start in four years this weekend.

RHP Nate Nabholz (rSR) - 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 8.0 IP, 5.3 BB%, 15.8 K%. Former East Carolina transfer led the team in strikeouts last year appearing almost exclusively as a reliever. Expected to be the staff ace this year.

RHP Bobby Spencer (rJR) - 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 4.1 IP, 15.0 BB%, 25.0 K%. Two-way player who started off his career at Xavier before going the JUCO route.

RHP Justin Rebok (SR) - 0-0, 15.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 15.2 BB%, 6.1 K%. Member of the weekend rotation last year, starting 13 games. Control has been a major issue for him this year.

LHP Matt Lynch (SO) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 9.1 BB%, 0.0 K%. Listed as a two-way player, but has thus far only seen the mound. Only tossed 12.1 innings across 10 appearances last year, but looks to have a larger role this year.

RHP Jackson VanTassell (JR) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 25.0 BB%, 25.0 K%. Yet another former Radford transfer, he’s built like a linebacker. Has almost matched his innings total from last year (2.1). Control has historically been an issue for him.

Quick! Fun Facts!

Towson has only four left-handed pitchers on the roster. One of those (freshman Joey Zito) has yet to pitch.

The Tigers have two players from the Wolfpack’s home state on the roster: freshmen OF Brady Nathison (Fuquay-Varina) and RHP Ryder Jeske (Chapel Hill).

NC State leads the all-time series 7-0.

Towson starting OF Jeremy Wagner is the son of former MLB stud closer Billy Wagner while LHP Joey Zito is the nephew of former Cy Young winner Barry Zito. RHP Nate Nabholz is also the nephew of Chris Nabholz who played for Towson in the 1980’s and spent six years pitching at the MLB level.

The Key To A Series Win For State

As with most of these teams where State should have the significant edge in talent, the key is going to be discipline at the plate and throwing strikes on the mound. No need to complicate it.

Prediction

This should be a series sweep by the Wolfpack, but a four-game sweep is very difficult.

Outcome: State gets the 3-1 series win.