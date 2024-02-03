The Wolfpack Triumphs Over Georgia Tech 82-76

Game Summary:

NC State beats Georgia Tech in a game we had to have.

Moving Michael O’Connell to the starting lineup the last two games has definitely helped our guards improve their scoring, especially Jayden Taylor who has scored double figures in his last two games including 21 tonight, only his third 20-point game of the season.

Our halftime adjustments were effective. We defended better in the second half, resulting in 16 fast break points and took five fewer 3-point shots, instead we worked the ball inside for 24 points in the paint.

We just passed the halfway point in ACC play. We have 9 remaining games in the regular season, and have to win almost all of them to have any shot at the tournament. Two of the next three are our best remaining opportunities at Q1 wins. Hang on, it’s going to be a rough ride.

Four Factors Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA Team eFG% TO % OReb% FTA/FGA NCS 44.2% 5.6% 25.5% 39.1% Georgia Tech 50.9% 17.4% 27.5% 43.1%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack had only 4 turnovers – tied for best of the season

14 assists on 26 made field goals (53.8%)

Tech is a big team and rebounds well, they are 3rd in the league in rebounding and offensive rebounding. We outrebounded them 13-11 on the offensive end, and they only out rebounded by 5 (47-42) overall.

We hit 9 of 10 free throws in the last 2 minutes to seal the game

Keatts Comments

We fell in love with the 3PT shot in the first half

Focused on moving the ball in the second half (had 9 assists on 16 made baskets, and had 24 points in paint, shot 44.4% versus 30% in the first half)

We played much better defense in the second half

If Casey hadn’t made that error on the inbound pass, we would have had our fewest turnovers of the season

Individual Highlights

DJ Burns had his second double digit rebound game of the season, the first since Dec 12

Rebounded well as a team, Burns 10, Taylor & O’Connell 7, Middlebrooks 6, Horne & Diarra 5

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 26 5 Jayden Taylor 21 7 2 3 Casey Morsell 15 1 3 2 1 Michael O'Connell 7 7 6 3 DJ Burns 8 10 3

Box Score