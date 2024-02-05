Weekly NET Update 2/5/24

A Quick Look Back At Last Week …

We got a Q2 win against a good Miami team and we won a must win Q3 against giant killer Georgia Tech. Our NET ranking moved from 84 last Monday to 77 today.

The Path to the Tournament

As was detailed in this article last week, unfortunately, our next 9 games are the season. (I see us saving the season in the ACC tournament as the less likely scenario) I see our remaining regular season games breaking down into three groups of three:

Must Win - Pitt, Wake, and Clemson - We need to at least split the season with Pitt plus they are the ACC team ranked immediately ahead of us in the NET rankings, and the others are two of our three best remaining shots at Q1 wins. But winning at either Littlejohn or Lawrence Joel has been rough for us, and Wake is undefeated at home so far. But these two are probably more doable than Duke or UNC. Must Win - Cuse, BC, and FSU - We are ahead of each of them in NET rankings, a loss would pull us down. Not sure we can absorb any more downward movement. Better Not Be Must Wins! - UNC, Duke and Pitt - The end of our regular season is a murderer’s row, currently all Q1s. First is about the worst possible combo, Saturday afternoon at Chapel Hill and then Monday night hosting Duke at PNC. We did not volunteer for that! Then a nice long week to recover before finishing Saturday at Pitt, who will likely be equally desperate for a NET boost.

Summary - Sadly it’s been a long time since we’ve won 8 ACC games in a row (as suggested in the model above) and I doubt this is the team to do it. So, even though I think that is the best path to the tournament conversation, it may be beyond us.

Making the tournament is not impossible, there are enough opportunities left in the season to build the resume, we have no significant injuries (for a change - knock on wood) and the revised 4 guard lineup is playing well. Let’s do this!!

NET Scorecard: NC State (15-7, 7-4) NET 77, Ranked 9th in ACC NET Rankings Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quad Summary Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Wins 0 4 3 8 Losses 5 2 0 0

Wins

Q2 - Boston College NET 90; Virginia NET 42, Wake Forest NET 41, Miami NET 62

Q3 - Notre Dame NET 168, Louisville NET 193, Georgia Tech NET 125

Losses

Q1 - Tennessee NET 6, BYU NET 7, UNC NET 9, Virginia NET 42, Ole Miss NET 61

Q2 - Virginia Tech NET 53 , Syracuse NET 84

ACC NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Boston College 90 Louisville 193 Pittsburg 64 Clemson 37 Miami 62 Syracuse 84 Duke 19 NC State 77 Virginia 42 Florida St 94 North Carolina 9 Virginia Tech 53 Georgia Tech 125 Notre Dame 168 Wake Forest 41

Out Of Conference NET Rankings School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET School NET Abilene Christian 258 Ole Miss 61 UMES 357 BYU 7 Saint Louis 256 UT Martin 212 Charleston Southern 308 Tennessee 6 Vanderbilt 226 Detroit Mercy 361 The Citadel 251

A Quick Look Ahead At This Week ...

We have Pitt (Q2) at home Wednesday, then a Q1 opportunity on the road in Winston-Salem against Wake.

Remaining Schedule . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . February 7-Feb 10-Feb 17-Feb 20-Feb 24-Feb 27-Feb Opp. Pitt-H WF-A CLE-A SYR -H BC-H FSU-A Quad Q2 Q1 Q1 Q3 Q3 Q2 March 2-Mar 4-Mar 9-Mar Opp. UNC-A Duke-H Pitt-A Quad Q1 Q1 Q1