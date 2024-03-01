NC State Goes to Chapel Hill

When: Saturday March 2 4:00 PM ET
Where: Dean Dome Chapel Hill NC
TV: ESPN
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
Pomeroy Prediction: UNC 82-69
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-11, 9-8) Home 12-4, Away 4-5, Neutral 1-2
Desperate days for our Wolfpack
Wolfpack Injury Report:
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview: NET #9, (22-6, 14-3) Home 12-1, Away 7-2, Neutral 3-3
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|76.2
|44.3%
|34.1%
|7.3
|35.4
|12.9
|9.6
|7.6
|3.2
|UNC
|81.5
|44.8%
|35.4%
|8
|41
|14.4
|10.5
|5.9
|4.3
|Diff
|-5.3
|-0.5%
|-1.3%
|-0.7
|-5.6
|-1.5
|-0.9
|1.7
|-1.1
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- #1 Offense
- #3 Defense
- #1 Opponent FG%
- #1 Opponent 3PT%
- #1 Combined Team Rebounds / #1 Offensive Rebounds / #1 Defensive Rebounds
UNC: Season Win / Loss Highlights
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Tennessee
|Florida St x2
|Boston College
|Georgia Tech
|Oklahoma
|Pittsburg
|Wake Forest
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Duke
|Syracuse
|NC State
|Miami x2
|Syracuse
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
|Virginia
Player Notes
- RJ Davis - #1 ACC in scoring
- Harrison Ingram - #1 ACC in rebounding
- Armando Bacot - #2 ACC in rebounding
- Armando Bacon - #2 FG%
- RJ Davis #1 3PT FG per game
- Elliot Cadeau #6 in Assists
- Armando Bacot #2 blocked shots
UNC Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|RJ Davis
|SR
|G
|6'0"
|180
|21.7
|41.1%
|7.8
|3.7
|3.4
|1
|0.2
|Armando Bacot
|GR
|C
|6'11"
|240
|14.1
|25.0%
|0.3
|10.5
|1.6
|1
|1.7
|Harrison Ingram
|JR
|F
|6'7"
|225
|12.2
|39.5%
|4.4
|9.2
|2.2
|2
|0.5
|Cormac Ryan
|GR
|G
|6'5"
|195
|10.9
|32.1%
|6
|2.9
|1.4
|1
|0.4
|Elliot Cadeau
|FR
|G
|6'1"
|180
|7.6
|19.4%
|1.3
|1
|4.1
|1
|0.1
What Happened In That First Meeting?
Overall, statistically we matched up with them reasonably well. They out rebounded us by 8, but we tied on offensive rebounds. We led in steals, blocks and had fewer turnovers. We actually shot and made more free throws. (home court!) It came down to hitting our field goals, and we didn’t.
Defensively we did pretty well, we held them below their shooting averages. They average 81 points per game, we held them to 67. But as the table below indicates, we struggled shooting, we missed 48 shots. UNC is one of the best defensive teams in the ACC and tops at defending opponent shooters. We could not find, or make, open shots.
First Game: UNC 67/State 54 - Key Statistics
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|NCS
|18-66
|27.3%
|2-20
|10%
|UNC
|24-62
|38.7%
|7-21
|33.3%
|Player
|DJ Horne
|2-16
|12.5%
|0-3
|0%
|Casey Morsell
|3-12
|25.0%
|0-5
|0%
|Jayden Taylor
|2-7
|28.6%
|1-4
|25%
For The Wolfpack to Win
Play defense as well as we have regularly this season. (that stuff that we didn’t play Tuesday night)
Balanced scoring - DJ Horne is going to struggle to score. The top line of UNC’s NC State scouting report will say, “shut down Horne and you’ve shut down the Wolfpack”. We’re going to need to spread the scoring around so that we keep them off balance as to where it’s is coming from. If we can do that, it might free up DJ Horne. But, just like the first game, they’re going to be all over him.
Rebound - UNC is outstanding at rebounding, we need to keep it close and do it without fouling.
Speaking of Fouls - Last season in Chapel Hill we had 27 fouls called on us, compared to their 16. We had 4 players with 3 fouls, 2 with 4, and Casey fouled out. Terquavion Smith left the game on a stretcher with about 10 minutes left. Lesson learned? We’re going to get called for a lot of fouls and still have to play effectively. That’s just the way things work in Orange county.
Go Pack!
