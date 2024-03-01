 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NC State Goes to Chapel Hill

“Into the Valley of Death Rode the 600” .... Wolfpack

By Wolphpack
/ new
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at N.C. State
One last battle between these two big men
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday March 2 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Dome Chapel Hill NC

TV: ESPN

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Pomeroy Prediction: UNC 82-69

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-11, 9-8) Home 12-4, Away 4-5, Neutral 1-2

Desperate days for our Wolfpack

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET #9, (22-6, 14-3) Home 12-1, Away 7-2, Neutral 3-3

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 76.2 44.3% 34.1% 7.3 35.4 12.9 9.6 7.6 3.2
UNC 81.5 44.8% 35.4% 8 41 14.4 10.5 5.9 4.3
Diff -5.3 -0.5% -1.3% -0.7 -5.6 -1.5 -0.9 1.7 -1.1
UNC leads in every statistical category but steals

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • #1 Offense
  • #3 Defense
  • #1 Opponent FG%
  • #1 Opponent 3PT%
  • #1 Combined Team Rebounds / #1 Offensive Rebounds / #1 Defensive Rebounds

UNC: Season Win / Loss Highlights

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Tennessee Florida St x2 Boston College Georgia Tech
Oklahoma Pittsburg Wake Forest Clemson
Clemson Duke Syracuse
NC State Miami x2
Syracuse Virginia Tech
Louisville Virginia

Player Notes

  • RJ Davis - #1 ACC in scoring
  • Harrison Ingram - #1 ACC in rebounding
  • Armando Bacot - #2 ACC in rebounding
  • Armando Bacon - #2 FG%
  • RJ Davis #1 3PT FG per game
  • Elliot Cadeau #6 in Assists
  • Armando Bacot #2 blocked shots

UNC Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
RJ Davis SR G 6'0" 180 21.7 41.1% 7.8 3.7 3.4 1 0.2
Armando Bacot GR C 6'11" 240 14.1 25.0% 0.3 10.5 1.6 1 1.7
Harrison Ingram JR F 6'7" 225 12.2 39.5% 4.4 9.2 2.2 2 0.5
Cormac Ryan GR G 6'5" 195 10.9 32.1% 6 2.9 1.4 1 0.4
Elliot Cadeau FR G 6'1" 180 7.6 19.4% 1.3 1 4.1 1 0.1

What Happened In That First Meeting?

Overall, statistically we matched up with them reasonably well. They out rebounded us by 8, but we tied on offensive rebounds. We led in steals, blocks and had fewer turnovers. We actually shot and made more free throws. (home court!) It came down to hitting our field goals, and we didn’t.

Defensively we did pretty well, we held them below their shooting averages. They average 81 points per game, we held them to 67. But as the table below indicates, we struggled shooting, we missed 48 shots. UNC is one of the best defensive teams in the ACC and tops at defending opponent shooters. We could not find, or make, open shots.

First Game: UNC 67/State 54 - Key Statistics

Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT%
Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT%
NCS 18-66 27.3% 2-20 10%
UNC 24-62 38.7% 7-21 33.3%
Player
DJ Horne 2-16 12.5% 0-3 0%
Casey Morsell 3-12 25.0% 0-5 0%
Jayden Taylor 2-7 28.6% 1-4 25%

For The Wolfpack to Win

Play defense as well as we have regularly this season. (that stuff that we didn’t play Tuesday night)

Balanced scoring - DJ Horne is going to struggle to score. The top line of UNC’s NC State scouting report will say, “shut down Horne and you’ve shut down the Wolfpack”. We’re going to need to spread the scoring around so that we keep them off balance as to where it’s is coming from. If we can do that, it might free up DJ Horne. But, just like the first game, they’re going to be all over him.

Rebound - UNC is outstanding at rebounding, we need to keep it close and do it without fouling.

Speaking of Fouls - Last season in Chapel Hill we had 27 fouls called on us, compared to their 16. We had 4 players with 3 fouls, 2 with 4, and Casey fouled out. Terquavion Smith left the game on a stretcher with about 10 minutes left. Lesson learned? We’re going to get called for a lot of fouls and still have to play effectively. That’s just the way things work in Orange county.

Go Pack!

