NC State Goes to Chapel Hill

When: Saturday March 2 4:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Dome Chapel Hill NC

TV: ESPN

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Pomeroy Prediction: UNC 82-69

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-11, 9-8) Home 12-4, Away 4-5, Neutral 1-2

Desperate days for our Wolfpack

Wolfpack Injury Report:

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET #9, (22-6, 14-3) Home 12-1, Away 7-2, Neutral 3-3

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76.2 44.3% 34.1% 7.3 35.4 12.9 9.6 7.6 3.2 UNC 81.5 44.8% 35.4% 8 41 14.4 10.5 5.9 4.3 Diff -5.3 -0.5% -1.3% -0.7 -5.6 -1.5 -0.9 1.7 -1.1

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

#1 Offense

#3 Defense

#1 Opponent FG%

#1 Opponent 3PT%

#1 Combined Team Rebounds / #1 Offensive Rebounds / #1 Defensive Rebounds

UNC: Season Win / Loss Highlights Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Tennessee Florida St x2 Boston College Georgia Tech Oklahoma Pittsburg Wake Forest Clemson Clemson Duke Syracuse NC State Miami x2 Syracuse Virginia Tech Louisville Virginia

Player Notes

RJ Davis - #1 ACC in scoring

Harrison Ingram - #1 ACC in rebounding

Armando Bacot - #2 ACC in rebounding

Armando Bacon - #2 FG%

RJ Davis #1 3PT FG per game

Elliot Cadeau #6 in Assists

Armando Bacot #2 blocked shots

UNC Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK RJ Davis SR G 6'0" 180 21.7 41.1% 7.8 3.7 3.4 1 0.2 Armando Bacot GR C 6'11" 240 14.1 25.0% 0.3 10.5 1.6 1 1.7 Harrison Ingram JR F 6'7" 225 12.2 39.5% 4.4 9.2 2.2 2 0.5 Cormac Ryan GR G 6'5" 195 10.9 32.1% 6 2.9 1.4 1 0.4 Elliot Cadeau FR G 6'1" 180 7.6 19.4% 1.3 1 4.1 1 0.1

What Happened In That First Meeting?

Overall, statistically we matched up with them reasonably well. They out rebounded us by 8, but we tied on offensive rebounds. We led in steals, blocks and had fewer turnovers. We actually shot and made more free throws. (home court!) It came down to hitting our field goals, and we didn’t.

Defensively we did pretty well, we held them below their shooting averages. They average 81 points per game, we held them to 67. But as the table below indicates, we struggled shooting, we missed 48 shots. UNC is one of the best defensive teams in the ACC and tops at defending opponent shooters. We could not find, or make, open shots.

First Game: UNC 67/State 54 - Key Statistics Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% NCS 18-66 27.3% 2-20 10% UNC 24-62 38.7% 7-21 33.3% Player DJ Horne 2-16 12.5% 0-3 0% Casey Morsell 3-12 25.0% 0-5 0% Jayden Taylor 2-7 28.6% 1-4 25%

For The Wolfpack to Win

Play defense as well as we have regularly this season. (that stuff that we didn’t play Tuesday night)

Balanced scoring - DJ Horne is going to struggle to score. The top line of UNC’s NC State scouting report will say, “shut down Horne and you’ve shut down the Wolfpack”. We’re going to need to spread the scoring around so that we keep them off balance as to where it’s is coming from. If we can do that, it might free up DJ Horne. But, just like the first game, they’re going to be all over him.

Rebound - UNC is outstanding at rebounding, we need to keep it close and do it without fouling.

Speaking of Fouls - Last season in Chapel Hill we had 27 fouls called on us, compared to their 16. We had 4 players with 3 fouls, 2 with 4, and Casey fouled out. Terquavion Smith left the game on a stretcher with about 10 minutes left. Lesson learned? We’re going to get called for a lot of fouls and still have to play effectively. That’s just the way things work in Orange county.

Go Pack!