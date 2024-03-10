Coaching Search 2024

Is Coach Keatts leaving?

The only possible indicator we have is that the last time Athletic Director Boo Corrigan was pressed on the possibility of replacing him (2 years ago), he publicly endorsed Keatts two weeks before the end of the season. So far, nothing this season. That may mean nothing. We should know one way or the other by next weekend.

Factors:

1. Financial – If the decision is primarily financial, based on the limited information available to the public, it seems more likely that we kick this decision down the road.

$$$ - Keatts $5.4M buyout – It is possible this could be paid out over the remainder of his contract, rather than as a lump sum – lessening the pain a little. But, even if a contractual option, it would still impact our ability to pay his replacement.

$$$ - To upgrade at coach, you’re going to have to spend as much or more than we are paying Keatts. This is where the rubber hits the road. Are we willing to commit to the level of salary needed to attract an upgrade, or are we going with a more affordable salary and – in effect – starting over again with our fingers crossed?

$$$ - One of the first questions any prospective coach will ask is, “What’s my NIL budget for the roster?” If, as has been reported, our budget is comparable to a mid-major team’s, that will not attract top talent. (neither coach nor player) He should, quite reasonably, respond, “You expect me to beat the best teams in the ACC with a smaller team NIL budget than some of those teams pay individual players? I’m sorry, you have the wrong number.”

Major Disadvantage of This Approach – Keeping Keatts another year could cause a serious problem in both recruiting and fan investment. He already struggles with recruiting. Do players want to commit if the coach is hanging on by a thread? And closely tied to recruiting, who wants to invest $$ in a lame duck coach? And, it goes without saying, who wants to watch? Basketball season ticket renewals were sent out last week. Are they gauging interest?

2. Competition – if the decision is based on the desire to field a competitive basketball team, based on seven years of evidence, it seems likely that he will be replaced.

Things NO ONE is saying

“I’m happy with his record so far, and look forward to more seasons just like it”

“That is one of the best NC State men’s basketball teams I have ever seen”

“I think we know who’s going to get the next statue at Reynolds.”

3. Timing – If we’re going to do it, we need to move quickly to maximize our opportunities at both coach and roster

The Coaching Carousel is starting right now. It’ll take time to sign a coach and even more time to fill his staff. By the 25th, (two weeks) when there are only 24 teams remaining in the NCAAT & NIT, the majority of coaches willing to entertain an offer will be available and getting calls.

We’ve got a couple of good incoming freshmen who are going to rethink their commitment should Keatts leave. They are going to want to decide quickly before rosters fill in the next couple of months. Paul McNeil might be good enough to start next season if we can hang onto him.

Transfer portal opens in one week (3/18) – At the very minimum, we have three starters (DJ x2, Morsell) to replace, and ideally, upgrade. Rumor has it that LJ Thomas has made the decision to move on. And there will be others, there always are. With the real possibility that the NCAA’s transfer restriction (sit out a season after your first ‘no penalty’ transfer) will be defeated in court, coupled with a coaching change, we could have a very long shopping list.

SIDE NOTE: Can we live off the transfer portal? - It was recently posted that of every D1 basketball team with 7 or more transfers this season, only St John’s has a shot to make the NCAAT. I’d like to see more history to substantiate it, but based on the pattern we’ve seen in the 2023-2024 season, it appears that wholesale roster rebuilds via the transfer portal are rarely the best solution. This was the first time in memory that the Wolfpack’s playing time and statistics were dominated by transfers. And the results were lacking. Any new guy needs to be able to effectively recruit high school as well as, or better than, the portal. This is perhaps the biggest area that Keatts has struggled with.