ACCT Round 1 Preview: #10 NC State versus #15 Louisville

When: Tuesday March 12 4:30 PM ET
Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Louisville Cardinals
Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 80-71
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 9th in ACC NET rankings
As of Monday, NITbracketology predicts us making the NIT with an at large bid, but we’re on the bubble.
Wake is in today’s NCAAT ‘First Four Out’ list, and Pitt the NCAAT ‘Next Four Out’ list, so their ACCT results could affect us.
Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-14, 9-11)
Wolfpack Injury Report:
DJ Horne is a game time decision, but he is in DC and prepping with the team
Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick
LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview: NET 216 15th in ACC
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|75.5
|44.4%
|34.6%
|7.2
|35
|12.7
|9.6
|7.2
|3.3
|Louisville
|71.6
|43.2%
|29.8%
|5
|34.6
|11.1
|12.7
|5.4
|2.5
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- 15th Defense
- 14th Opponent FG Percentage
- 15th 3PT FG Percentage
- 15th Opponent 3PT FG Percentage
- 13th Turnover Margin
Louisville Season So Far: (8-23, 3-17) - Key Wins / Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|ACC - Losses
|DePaul
|Miami
|Va Tech x2
|Duke x2
|Florida St
|Virginia x2
|Clemson
|Georgia Tech
|Pittsburgh x2
|Syracuse x2
|NC State
|Boston College x2
|UNC
|Notre Dame
|Wake Forest
Player Notes
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - 6th in ACC in rebounding, 1st FG percentage
Cardinals Probable Starting Lineup
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
|JR
|F
|6'10"
|240
|12.8
|40.0%
|0.6
|8.5
|0.9
|1
|0.8
|Mike James
|RS-SO
|GF
|6'5"
|200
|12.8
|34.3%
|3.4
|5.1
|1.5
|1
|0.2
|Skyy Clark
|SO
|G
|6'3"
|205
|12.4
|32.3%
|4.4
|3
|3
|1
|0.1
|Tre White
|SO
|G
|6'7"
|205
|12.3
|29.3%
|2.7
|5.9
|1.4
|1
|0.4
|Caleb Glenn
|FR
|F
|6'6"
|205
|4
|11.1%
|0.3
|3.7
|0.2
|0
|0.2
What Happened in the First Game?
Wolfpack won 89-83, but it wasn’t easy. The Pack had our biggest lead of the game, 14 points, with 2:18 left when the Cardinals put on a furious comeback scoring 14 points. We hit one field goal and 4 free throws to win it by 6.
- Shooting 54.2% / 50% / 88.2%
- DJ Horne scored 27 points, 6-9 3PT
- Michael O’Connell was 3-3 from 3PT and had 6 assists
For The Wolfpack to Win
The Cardinals have not won a game in a month. Coach Payne will be fired this week. They are the worst defensive team in the ACC and, not surprisingly, their opponents shoot well from both the 3PT line and everywhere else. There’s no (good) reason we should lose this game, with or without DJ Horne.
