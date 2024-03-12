 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACCT Round 1 Preview: #10 NC State versus #15 Louisville

The battle of the two coaches least likely to return to the ACC tournament next season

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Louisville Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

When: Tuesday March 12 4:30 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 80-71

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 9th in ACC NET rankings

As of Monday, NITbracketology predicts us making the NIT with an at large bid, but we’re on the bubble.

Wake is in today’s NCAAT ‘First Four Out’ list, and Pitt the NCAAT ‘Next Four Out’ list, so their ACCT results could affect us.

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

DJ Horne is a game time decision, but he is in DC and prepping with the team

Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick

LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET 216 15th in ACC

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 75.5 44.4% 34.6% 7.2 35 12.7 9.6 7.2 3.3
Louisville 71.6 43.2% 29.8% 5 34.6 11.1 12.7 5.4 2.5

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • 15th Defense
  • 14th Opponent FG Percentage
  • 15th 3PT FG Percentage
  • 15th Opponent 3PT FG Percentage
  • 13th Turnover Margin

Louisville Season So Far: (8-23, 3-17) - Key Wins / Losses

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses ACC - Losses
DePaul Miami Va Tech x2 Duke x2
Florida St Virginia x2 Clemson
Georgia Tech Pittsburgh x2 Syracuse x2
NC State Boston College x2
UNC Notre Dame
Wake Forest

Player Notes

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - 6th in ACC in rebounding, 1st FG percentage

Cardinals Probable Starting Lineup

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield JR F 6'10" 240 12.8 40.0% 0.6 8.5 0.9 1 0.8
Mike James RS-SO GF 6'5" 200 12.8 34.3% 3.4 5.1 1.5 1 0.2
Skyy Clark SO G 6'3" 205 12.4 32.3% 4.4 3 3 1 0.1
Tre White SO G 6'7" 205 12.3 29.3% 2.7 5.9 1.4 1 0.4
Caleb Glenn FR F 6'6" 205 4 11.1% 0.3 3.7 0.2 0 0.2

What Happened in the First Game?

Wolfpack won 89-83, but it wasn’t easy. The Pack had our biggest lead of the game, 14 points, with 2:18 left when the Cardinals put on a furious comeback scoring 14 points. We hit one field goal and 4 free throws to win it by 6.

  • Shooting 54.2% / 50% / 88.2%
  • DJ Horne scored 27 points, 6-9 3PT
  • Michael O’Connell was 3-3 from 3PT and had 6 assists

For The Wolfpack to Win

The Cardinals have not won a game in a month. Coach Payne will be fired this week. They are the worst defensive team in the ACC and, not surprisingly, their opponents shoot well from both the 3PT line and everywhere else. There’s no (good) reason we should lose this game, with or without DJ Horne.

