ACCT Round 1 Preview: #10 NC State versus #15 Louisville

When: Tuesday March 12 4:30 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Louisville Cardinals

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 80-71

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 80, 9th in ACC NET rankings

As of Monday, NITbracketology predicts us making the NIT with an at large bid, but we’re on the bubble.

Wake is in today’s NCAAT ‘First Four Out’ list, and Pitt the NCAAT ‘Next Four Out’ list, so their ACCT results could affect us.

Wolfpack Season So Far: (17-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

DJ Horne is a game time decision, but he is in DC and prepping with the team

Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick

LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview: NET 216 15th in ACC

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.5 44.4% 34.6% 7.2 35 12.7 9.6 7.2 3.3 Louisville 71.6 43.2% 29.8% 5 34.6 11.1 12.7 5.4 2.5

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

15 th Defense

Defense 14 th Opponent FG Percentage

Opponent FG Percentage 15 th 3PT FG Percentage

3PT FG Percentage 15 th Opponent 3PT FG Percentage

Opponent 3PT FG Percentage 13th Turnover Margin

Louisville Season So Far: (8-23, 3-17) - Key Wins / Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses ACC - Losses DePaul Miami Va Tech x2 Duke x2 Florida St Virginia x2 Clemson Georgia Tech Pittsburgh x2 Syracuse x2 NC State Boston College x2 UNC Notre Dame Wake Forest

Player Notes

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - 6th in ACC in rebounding, 1st FG percentage

Cardinals Probable Starting Lineup Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield JR F 6'10" 240 12.8 40.0% 0.6 8.5 0.9 1 0.8 Mike James RS-SO GF 6'5" 200 12.8 34.3% 3.4 5.1 1.5 1 0.2 Skyy Clark SO G 6'3" 205 12.4 32.3% 4.4 3 3 1 0.1 Tre White SO G 6'7" 205 12.3 29.3% 2.7 5.9 1.4 1 0.4 Caleb Glenn FR F 6'6" 205 4 11.1% 0.3 3.7 0.2 0 0.2

What Happened in the First Game?

Wolfpack won 89-83, but it wasn’t easy. The Pack had our biggest lead of the game, 14 points, with 2:18 left when the Cardinals put on a furious comeback scoring 14 points. We hit one field goal and 4 free throws to win it by 6.

Shooting 54.2% / 50% / 88.2%

DJ Horne scored 27 points, 6-9 3PT

Michael O’Connell was 3-3 from 3PT and had 6 assists

For The Wolfpack to Win

The Cardinals have not won a game in a month. Coach Payne will be fired this week. They are the worst defensive team in the ACC and, not surprisingly, their opponents shoot well from both the 3PT line and everywhere else. There’s no (good) reason we should lose this game, with or without DJ Horne.