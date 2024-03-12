ACCT Round 1 Review: NC State Beats Louisville 94-85

Game Summary:

This was the type of game we all expected when the roster was put together. Eight players played double figure minutes. (3 players missed the game) We had five players scoring in double figures for the first time in ACC play this season. Everyone contributed making us tough to defend.

Louisville came out of the gate with an unexpected 4 guard lineup and scored at will. They shot 66.7% in the first half from both the field and 3PT, hitting 6-9 from 3PT. We were down 23-11 about halfway through the first half, and then slowly climbed back into it and even had the lead briefly before ending the half down 46-45.

In the second half, we immediately went inside to DJ Burns to take the lead, and led most of the remainder of the game. We deliberately began running the offense inside which resulted in the Cardinals picking up their 7th foul with over 14 minutes left in the half. The Pack had the lead the until 4:24 left when Louisville tied the game, and then Jaden Taylor hit a 3PT and we led the remainder of the game.

The Cardinals’ Skyy Clark was unstoppable, scoring a career high 36 points including 7-9 from 3PT. They had a better shooting percentage, and more attempts, but the Pack shot 40 free throws to their 11 which accounted for a 22 point advantage.

Next up, Round 2 - Syracuse at 7:00 PM tomorrow

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 59.8% 13.2% 29.6% 78.4% Louisville 63.8% 22.4% 26.9% 19.0%

Overall Takeaways:

12 steals

The Pack got 40 free throw attempts and shot 82.5%, which was the difference in the game

We hit 7-19 3PT shots without DJ Horne playing, Pass was 2-2, O’Connell 1-3, and both Morsell and Taylor were 2-7

Keatts Comments

“Louisville started a 4 guard lineup that they had not played all season. “

“Neither team played any defense”

“Would not have played DJ Horne unless we needed him. Game time decision tomorrow.”

“We settled for too many outside shots in the first half. Second half decided to go inside and it worked for us, they picked up a lot of fouls early.”

“Did not expect us to score 94 points without DJ Horne”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Casey Morsell 25 1 1 2 1 Jayden Taylor 18 8 3 4 1 Michael O'Connell 16 3 3 3 0 Ben Middlebrooks 11 4 2 2 1 DJ Burns 12 2 2 0 0

Individual Highlights

8 players scored

7 got rebounds

7 with assists

5 with steals

4 with blocks

Box Score