ACCT Round 2 Preview: #10 NC State versus #7 Syracuse

Survive and advance!

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Syracuse
Give Breon some love!!
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When: Wednesday 3/13 7:00 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Syracuse Orange

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 78-77

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 79, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (18-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

  1. DJ Horne is a game time decision (bruised hip flexor)
  2. Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick
  3. LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
  4. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 76.1 44.7% 34.7% 7.2 34.8 12.8 9.6 7.3 3.3
Syracuse 76.7 46.1% 33.8% 7 33.3 13.8 11.1 9.2 4.1

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • Defense 14th
  • Opponent FG% 15th
  • 3PT Percentage 13th
  • Opponent 3PT Percentage 14th
  • 3PT Made 13th
  • Combined Team Rebounds 15th
  • Combined Opponent Rebounds 14th
  • Turnover Margin 1st

Syracuse Season - NET 80 (20-11, 11-9) Key Wins / Losses

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Pittsburgh x2 Virginia
Boston College Duke
Miami UNC
NC State x2 FSU
Louisville x2 Boston College
UNC Wake Forest
Notre Dame Clemson x2
Va Tech Georgia Tech

Player Notes

  • Judah Mintz 6th in ACC in scoring, 3rd in assists, 3rd in steals
  • Maliq Brown 7th in rebounding, 1st in steals
  • Chris Bell 2nd 3PT FG percentage, 6th in 3PT FG per game
  • Quadir Copeland 7th in steals

Syracuse Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Judah Mintz SO G 6'4" 185 18.7 29.3% 2.6 3.2 4.5 2 0.1
JJ Starling SO G 6'4" 206 13.5 32.6% 4.3 3.3 1.8 1 0.2
Chris Bell SO F 6'7" 188 12 41.5% 6.3 2.4 0.7 1 0.7
Maliq Brown SO F 6'8" 220 9.5 37.5% 0.5 7 1.8 2 0.9
Justin Taylor SO G 6'6" 218 5.1 30.1% 2.7 4 1 1 0.3

What Happened in the First Two Games?

Syracuse won the first 77-65 and the second 87-83. In both games we played poorly in the first half and much better in the second, but couldn’t catch them.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Defense – This will need to be one of our better defensive games. In our two games, the Orange had 4 different players score 20+ points, two in each game. Mintz, Bell, Starling and Copeland (off the bench) all lit us up.

Offense – We cannot start slowly again like we did as recently as, oh yea, yesterday! I think we’re going to have to have DJ Horne. Syracuse is the second best in the ACC in defending the 3PT line , we’re going to have to score significant points inside.

Protect the ball – The Orange have 3 of the top 7 ACC players in steals per game.

Rebound the ball - Syracuse allows the second most rebounds in the ACC. Additional possessions can offset the fact that they will probably shoot better than we will.

Go Pack!

