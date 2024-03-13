ACCT Round 2 Preview: #10 NC State versus #7 Syracuse

When: Wednesday 3/13 7:00 PM ET
Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Syracuse Orange
Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 78-77
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 79, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (18-14, 9-11)
Wolfpack Injury Report:
- DJ Horne is a game time decision (bruised hip flexor)
- Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick
- LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
- MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview:
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|76.1
|44.7%
|34.7%
|7.2
|34.8
|12.8
|9.6
|7.3
|3.3
|Syracuse
|76.7
|46.1%
|33.8%
|7
|33.3
|13.8
|11.1
|9.2
|4.1
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- Defense 14th
- Opponent FG% 15th
- 3PT Percentage 13th
- Opponent 3PT Percentage 14th
- 3PT Made 13th
- Combined Team Rebounds 15th
- Combined Opponent Rebounds 14th
- Turnover Margin 1st
Syracuse Season - NET 80 (20-11, 11-9) Key Wins / Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Pittsburgh x2
|Virginia
|Boston College
|Duke
|Miami
|UNC
|NC State x2
|FSU
|Louisville x2
|Boston College
|UNC
|Wake Forest
|Notre Dame
|Clemson x2
|Va Tech
|Georgia Tech
Player Notes
- Judah Mintz 6th in ACC in scoring, 3rd in assists, 3rd in steals
- Maliq Brown 7th in rebounding, 1st in steals
- Chris Bell 2nd 3PT FG percentage, 6th in 3PT FG per game
- Quadir Copeland 7th in steals
Syracuse Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Judah Mintz
|SO
|G
|6'4"
|185
|18.7
|29.3%
|2.6
|3.2
|4.5
|2
|0.1
|JJ Starling
|SO
|G
|6'4"
|206
|13.5
|32.6%
|4.3
|3.3
|1.8
|1
|0.2
|Chris Bell
|SO
|F
|6'7"
|188
|12
|41.5%
|6.3
|2.4
|0.7
|1
|0.7
|Maliq Brown
|SO
|F
|6'8"
|220
|9.5
|37.5%
|0.5
|7
|1.8
|2
|0.9
|Justin Taylor
|SO
|G
|6'6"
|218
|5.1
|30.1%
|2.7
|4
|1
|1
|0.3
What Happened in the First Two Games?
Syracuse won the first 77-65 and the second 87-83. In both games we played poorly in the first half and much better in the second, but couldn’t catch them.
For The Wolfpack to Win
Defense – This will need to be one of our better defensive games. In our two games, the Orange had 4 different players score 20+ points, two in each game. Mintz, Bell, Starling and Copeland (off the bench) all lit us up.
Offense – We cannot start slowly again like we did as recently as, oh yea, yesterday! I think we’re going to have to have DJ Horne. Syracuse is the second best in the ACC in defending the 3PT line , we’re going to have to score significant points inside.
Protect the ball – The Orange have 3 of the top 7 ACC players in steals per game.
Rebound the ball - Syracuse allows the second most rebounds in the ACC. Additional possessions can offset the fact that they will probably shoot better than we will.
