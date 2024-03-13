ACCT Round 2 Preview: #10 NC State versus #7 Syracuse

When: Wednesday 3/13 7:00 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Syracuse Orange

Pomeroy Prediction: Wolfpack 78-77

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 79, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (18-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

DJ Horne is a game time decision (bruised hip flexor) Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76.1 44.7% 34.7% 7.2 34.8 12.8 9.6 7.3 3.3 Syracuse 76.7 46.1% 33.8% 7 33.3 13.8 11.1 9.2 4.1

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

Defense 14th

Opponent FG% 15 th

3PT Percentage 13 th

Opponent 3PT Percentage 14 th

3PT Made 13 th

Combined Team Rebounds 15 th

Combined Opponent Rebounds 14 th

Turnover Margin 1st

Syracuse Season - NET 80 (20-11, 11-9) Key Wins / Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Pittsburgh x2 Virginia Boston College Duke Miami UNC NC State x2 FSU Louisville x2 Boston College UNC Wake Forest Notre Dame Clemson x2 Va Tech Georgia Tech

Player Notes

Judah Mintz 6 th in ACC in scoring, 3 rd in assists, 3 rd in steals

in ACC in scoring, 3 in assists, 3 in steals Maliq Brown 7 th in rebounding, 1 st in steals

in rebounding, 1 in steals Chris Bell 2 nd 3PT FG percentage, 6 th in 3PT FG per game

3PT FG percentage, 6 in 3PT FG per game Quadir Copeland 7th in steals

Syracuse Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Judah Mintz SO G 6'4" 185 18.7 29.3% 2.6 3.2 4.5 2 0.1 JJ Starling SO G 6'4" 206 13.5 32.6% 4.3 3.3 1.8 1 0.2 Chris Bell SO F 6'7" 188 12 41.5% 6.3 2.4 0.7 1 0.7 Maliq Brown SO F 6'8" 220 9.5 37.5% 0.5 7 1.8 2 0.9 Justin Taylor SO G 6'6" 218 5.1 30.1% 2.7 4 1 1 0.3

What Happened in the First Two Games?

Syracuse won the first 77-65 and the second 87-83. In both games we played poorly in the first half and much better in the second, but couldn’t catch them.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Defense – This will need to be one of our better defensive games. In our two games, the Orange had 4 different players score 20+ points, two in each game. Mintz, Bell, Starling and Copeland (off the bench) all lit us up.

Offense – We cannot start slowly again like we did as recently as, oh yea, yesterday! I think we’re going to have to have DJ Horne. Syracuse is the second best in the ACC in defending the 3PT line , we’re going to have to score significant points inside.

Protect the ball – The Orange have 3 of the top 7 ACC players in steals per game.

Rebound the ball - Syracuse allows the second most rebounds in the ACC. Additional possessions can offset the fact that they will probably shoot better than we will.

Go Pack!