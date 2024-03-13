ACCT Round 2 Review: NC State 83 Syracuse 65

Game Summary:

Superlatives are by definition subjective, but I thought this might be our best game of the season. We shot well, four players with 15+ points, we out rebounded them by 9, 16 assists on 28 made shots, 11 steals, forced 19 turnovers, 19 fast break points, 28 points in the paints and only 9 fouls. And this was Keatts’ first time winning two in the ACC tournament.

The first half we played them even, ending the half up 35-32. Our challenge all season has been putting together two good halves, so when the second half started with consecutive turnovers and Syracuse taking the lead 37-35, it felt like we were in trouble. Then we went on an 11-2 run to get up 46-39 and the Orange never got closer. We had as much as a 24-point lead, outscoring the Orange 48-33 in the second half.

When playing well, this team is as much fun to watch as anybody.

Duke tomorrow night at 7:00, KenPom likes them by 10.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 47.7% 14.6% 42.5% 36.4% Syracuse 51.7% 26.6% 25.8% 10.3%

Overall Takeaways:

A great team effort

We rebounded well, getting 9 more offensive rebounds than Syracuse

Syracuse has 3 of the ACC top 7 in steals per game. We only had 10 turnovers.

Our guards out played the Orange’s Mintz and Copeland, forcing them into 6 turnovers each

Just like yesterday, we dominated the free throw line hitting 20-24, ‘Cuse only shot 5-6.

We were able to get 3PT shots from three different players, making us difficutl to defend

Keatts Comments

“We locked in and understood the scouting report and understood better how to defend people”

“We knew we would have an advantage in the post”

“Our defense was the difference. When our defense is good, our offense is elite”

“Our team has made adjustments on things we didn’t do well during the regular season and it’s now paying off for us in the postseason.”

Individual Highlights

7 players scored, 4 scored at least 15 - O’Connell tied his season high with 16

8 players with rebounds, Taylor with a career high 9 and Diarra with 14

6 players with assists, Diarra with a career high 6

6 players with steals, DJ Horne with 4

Casey Morsell got his 1,000th career point

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 16 1 2 4 DJ Burns 15 6 3 Mo Diarra 8 14 6 2 1 Michael O'Connell 16 4 3 2 Jayden Taylor 18 9 1 1 1

Box Score