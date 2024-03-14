ACCT Round 3 Preview: #10 NC State versus #2 Duke

When: Thursday 3/14 7:00 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 80-70

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 73, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (19-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

DJ Horne (bruised hip flexor) - hopefully he didn’t aggravate the problem against ‘Cuse Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 75.5 44.4% 34.6% 7.2 35 12.7 9.6 7.2 3.3 Duke 80.2 48.4% 38.1% 9 36.4 15.4 9.7 6.5 3.7

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

#2 Offense

#3 Defense

#3 Team FG Percentage

#1 Team 3PT FG Percentage

#2 Opponent 3PT FG Percentage

#3 Combined Team Rebounds

#1 Combined Opponent Rebounds

#3 Assist / Turnover Ratio

Duke Season So Far: (24-7, 15-5) NET 10 Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Michigan St Syracuse Virginia Tech Georgia Tech Baylor Notre Dame x2 Boston College Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Wake Forest North Carolina x2 Georgia Tech Florida State Wake Forest Louisville x2 Miami Clemson Virginia

Player Notes

Kyle Filipowski #6 in ACC FG Percentage

Jeremy Roach #3 FT Percentage

Kyle Filipowski #4 Blocked Shots

Duke Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Kyle Filipowski SO C 7'0" 248 16.7 35.3% 3.3 8 2.8 1 1.6 Jeremy Roach SR G 6'2" 180 14.3 44.2% 3.8 2.5 3.1 1 0.1 Jared McCain FR G 6'3" 197 13.6 40.6% 5.6 5 1.7 1 0 Mark Mitchell SO F 6'9" 232 12.1 23.7% 1.4 6.1 1.1 1 0.7 Tyrese Proctor SO G 6'5" 183 10.6 36.9% 4.8 2.9 3.7 1 0.1

What Happened in the First Game?

DJ Burns tried to carry us, scoring 27 points, and kept us in the game running on ‘Senior Night adrenaline’ for about 28 minutes. He and Diarra were the only Pack players in double figures. We were down 33-30 at the half. But in the second Duke started hitting everying, shooting 62.5% to win 79-64.

They shut down our guards, Horne with 8 points, Morsell 9, Taylor 2, and O’Connell 3.

Playing UNC Saturday and then Duke Monday really showed it’s effect in the second half.

Key Statistical Factors in Loss Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% O-Reb TO Fast Brk Fouls Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% O-Reb TO Fast Brk Fouls Duke 32-68 47.1% 9-30 30% 19 5 10 14 NC State 27-56 48.2% 3-9 33% 13 10 4 7

Key To The Game

3PT shooting - Duke is the ACC’s best at shooting 3PT shots, and the 2nd best at preventing their opponents from making them.

For The Wolfpack to Win

#1 - Find some energy! Duke is an uptempo team and we’ve got to keep up with them. DJ Horne has only played 20 total minutes this week, hopefully that will help.

We’re going to have to replicate the first Duke game with our bigs, Burns and Diarra scored 37 points, got the Duke bigs in foul trouble and avoided foul trouble themselves. Filipowski only hit 4 shots. The rebound differential was only 5. The difference was offensive rebounds, many of which were long rebounds off missed 3PT shots which our guards have to get.

On the flip side, our four primary guards scored 22 in that game and allowed Duke’s Roach, McCain, and Proctor to score 48 points. We hit only 3-9 3PT shots to their 9-30 and gave up 10 turnovers to Duke’s 5. We need to see guard play similar to our last two games. Our guard rotation is going to have to score 50 points for us to be in this one.