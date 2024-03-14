 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACCT Round 3 Preview: #10 NC State versus #2 Duke

We’re playing Duke with tired legs again

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: Duke at N.C. State Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

When: Thursday 3/14 7:00 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ACC Network

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 80-70

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 73, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (19-14, 9-11)

Wolfpack Injury Report:

  1. DJ Horne (bruised hip flexor) - hopefully he didn’t aggravate the problem against ‘Cuse
  2. Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick
  3. LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
  4. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 75.5 44.4% 34.6% 7.2 35 12.7 9.6 7.2 3.3
Duke 80.2 48.4% 38.1% 9 36.4 15.4 9.7 6.5 3.7

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • #2 Offense
  • #3 Defense
  • #3 Team FG Percentage
  • #1 Team 3PT FG Percentage
  • #2 Opponent 3PT FG Percentage
  • #3 Combined Team Rebounds
  • #1 Combined Opponent Rebounds
  • #3 Assist / Turnover Ratio

Duke Season So Far: (24-7, 15-5) NET 10

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Michigan St Syracuse Virginia Tech Georgia Tech
Baylor Notre Dame x2 Boston College Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Wake Forest North Carolina x2
Georgia Tech Florida State Wake Forest
Louisville x2 Miami
Clemson Virginia

Player Notes

  • Kyle Filipowski #6 in ACC FG Percentage
  • Jeremy Roach #3 FT Percentage
  • Kyle Filipowski #4 Blocked Shots

Duke Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Kyle Filipowski SO C 7'0" 248 16.7 35.3% 3.3 8 2.8 1 1.6
Jeremy Roach SR G 6'2" 180 14.3 44.2% 3.8 2.5 3.1 1 0.1
Jared McCain FR G 6'3" 197 13.6 40.6% 5.6 5 1.7 1 0
Mark Mitchell SO F 6'9" 232 12.1 23.7% 1.4 6.1 1.1 1 0.7
Tyrese Proctor SO G 6'5" 183 10.6 36.9% 4.8 2.9 3.7 1 0.1

What Happened in the First Game?

DJ Burns tried to carry us, scoring 27 points, and kept us in the game running on ‘Senior Night adrenaline’ for about 28 minutes. He and Diarra were the only Pack players in double figures. We were down 33-30 at the half. But in the second Duke started hitting everying, shooting 62.5% to win 79-64.

They shut down our guards, Horne with 8 points, Morsell 9, Taylor 2, and O’Connell 3.

Playing UNC Saturday and then Duke Monday really showed it’s effect in the second half.

Key Statistical Factors in Loss

Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% O-Reb TO Fast Brk Fouls
Team FG FG% 3PT 3PT% O-Reb TO Fast Brk Fouls
Duke 32-68 47.1% 9-30 30% 19 5 10 14
NC State 27-56 48.2% 3-9 33% 13 10 4 7

Key To The Game

3PT shooting - Duke is the ACC’s best at shooting 3PT shots, and the 2nd best at preventing their opponents from making them.

For The Wolfpack to Win

#1 - Find some energy! Duke is an uptempo team and we’ve got to keep up with them. DJ Horne has only played 20 total minutes this week, hopefully that will help.

We’re going to have to replicate the first Duke game with our bigs, Burns and Diarra scored 37 points, got the Duke bigs in foul trouble and avoided foul trouble themselves. Filipowski only hit 4 shots. The rebound differential was only 5. The difference was offensive rebounds, many of which were long rebounds off missed 3PT shots which our guards have to get.

On the flip side, our four primary guards scored 22 in that game and allowed Duke’s Roach, McCain, and Proctor to score 48 points. We hit only 3-9 3PT shots to their 9-30 and gave up 10 turnovers to Duke’s 5. We need to see guard play similar to our last two games. Our guard rotation is going to have to score 50 points for us to be in this one.

