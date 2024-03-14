ACCT Round 3 Preview: #10 NC State versus #2 Duke

When: Thursday 3/14 7:00 PM ET
Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC
TV: ACC Network
Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
Pomeroy Prediction: Duke 80-70
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 73, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (19-14, 9-11)
Wolfpack Injury Report:
- DJ Horne (bruised hip flexor) - hopefully he didn’t aggravate the problem against ‘Cuse
- Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team, he is still sick
- LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
- MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview:
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|75.5
|44.4%
|34.6%
|7.2
|35
|12.7
|9.6
|7.2
|3.3
|Duke
|80.2
|48.4%
|38.1%
|9
|36.4
|15.4
|9.7
|6.5
|3.7
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- #2 Offense
- #3 Defense
- #3 Team FG Percentage
- #1 Team 3PT FG Percentage
- #2 Opponent 3PT FG Percentage
- #3 Combined Team Rebounds
- #1 Combined Opponent Rebounds
- #3 Assist / Turnover Ratio
Duke Season So Far: (24-7, 15-5) NET 10
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Michigan St
|Syracuse
|Virginia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Baylor
|Notre Dame x2
|Boston College
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh
|Wake Forest
|North Carolina x2
|Georgia Tech
|Florida State
|Wake Forest
|Louisville x2
|Miami
|Clemson
|Virginia
Player Notes
- Kyle Filipowski #6 in ACC FG Percentage
- Jeremy Roach #3 FT Percentage
- Kyle Filipowski #4 Blocked Shots
Duke Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Kyle Filipowski
|SO
|C
|7'0"
|248
|16.7
|35.3%
|3.3
|8
|2.8
|1
|1.6
|Jeremy Roach
|SR
|G
|6'2"
|180
|14.3
|44.2%
|3.8
|2.5
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|Jared McCain
|FR
|G
|6'3"
|197
|13.6
|40.6%
|5.6
|5
|1.7
|1
|0
|Mark Mitchell
|SO
|F
|6'9"
|232
|12.1
|23.7%
|1.4
|6.1
|1.1
|1
|0.7
|Tyrese Proctor
|SO
|G
|6'5"
|183
|10.6
|36.9%
|4.8
|2.9
|3.7
|1
|0.1
What Happened in the First Game?
DJ Burns tried to carry us, scoring 27 points, and kept us in the game running on ‘Senior Night adrenaline’ for about 28 minutes. He and Diarra were the only Pack players in double figures. We were down 33-30 at the half. But in the second Duke started hitting everying, shooting 62.5% to win 79-64.
They shut down our guards, Horne with 8 points, Morsell 9, Taylor 2, and O’Connell 3.
Playing UNC Saturday and then Duke Monday really showed it’s effect in the second half.
Key Statistical Factors in Loss
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|O-Reb
|TO
|Fast Brk
|Fouls
|Team
|FG
|FG%
|3PT
|3PT%
|O-Reb
|TO
|Fast Brk
|Fouls
|Duke
|32-68
|47.1%
|9-30
|30%
|19
|5
|10
|14
|NC State
|27-56
|48.2%
|3-9
|33%
|13
|10
|4
|7
Key To The Game
3PT shooting - Duke is the ACC’s best at shooting 3PT shots, and the 2nd best at preventing their opponents from making them.
For The Wolfpack to Win
#1 - Find some energy! Duke is an uptempo team and we’ve got to keep up with them. DJ Horne has only played 20 total minutes this week, hopefully that will help.
We’re going to have to replicate the first Duke game with our bigs, Burns and Diarra scored 37 points, got the Duke bigs in foul trouble and avoided foul trouble themselves. Filipowski only hit 4 shots. The rebound differential was only 5. The difference was offensive rebounds, many of which were long rebounds off missed 3PT shots which our guards have to get.
On the flip side, our four primary guards scored 22 in that game and allowed Duke’s Roach, McCain, and Proctor to score 48 points. We hit only 3-9 3PT shots to their 9-30 and gave up 10 turnovers to Duke’s 5. We need to see guard play similar to our last two games. Our guard rotation is going to have to score 50 points for us to be in this one.
