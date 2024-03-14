ACCT Round 3 Review: #10 NC State Upsets #2 Duke 74-69

“An injured star returns and the Wolfpack catches fire come tournament time…loved the original and I’m here for the sequel!” - Terry Gannon

Game Summary:

Three wins in 3 days. No one expected this. The betting line was Duke by 11.5, the largest margin today. The only evidence we saw of tired legs was the 55% from the free throw line. We shot better from both the field and the 3PT line, we had 7 steals, and only 9 turnovers.

Like the first Duke game 10 days ago, the first half was pretty much even. We shot 46.4% / 45.5% / 66.7% in the first half, including 5-11 from 3PT to take a 35-32 lead.

We scored the first three baskets in the second half to go up 41-32 and held a good lead until 19 seconds left when Filipowski scored and Duke got to within 2 at 71-69. We then hit three free throws to win at 74-69. (it was much more difficult than it sounds)

It was an exceptional defensive effort. Duke averages 80 points a game in ACC play - we held them to 69. They shoot 48.4 FG%, we held them to 45.5%. They shoot 38.1% from 3PT, we held them to 25%. They average 9 3PT made FG per game, we held them to 5.

I think we have a better chance of beating BC or UVA than I did Duke.

A very proud day for Wolfpack basketball, and their fans.

9:30 Tip tomorrow night against UVA or BC

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 51.6% 13.0% 37.5% 32.8% Duke 46.9% 13.3% 46.2% 21.5%

Overall Takeaways:

The third complete team win in a row

Keatts’ first time winning 3 in the ACC Tournament

Only the second time in ACC play the Pack had five players in double figures

We avoided foul trouble, only Casey had 3 fouls, 13 total - Duke had 19 fouls, Filipowski fouled out, McCain had 4

3PT shooting - Duke is the best in the ACC, we shot 43.8% (7 made) to their 25% (5 made)

14 assists on 28 field goals

Keatts Comments

“The team was really focused and locked in start to finish”

“I’m really proud of these guys”

“The team has been focused since we arrived this week”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 18 4 DJ Burns 10 3 4 1 1 Casey Morsell 11 1 1 Mo Diarra 14 16 2 3 4 Michael O'Connell 12 2 4 Jayden Taylor 6 3 2

Individual Highlights

Mo Diarra was the player of the game 14 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 4 blocked shots.

7 players scored - O’Connell was 2-2 from 3PT, DJ Horne seems to have shaken off the injury and, despite not starting, played 36 minutes and led the team in scoring with 18

7 players rebounded - Mo has had 34 total rebounds in three games

5 players with assists - Burns and O’Connell with 4

4 players with steals - Diarra with 3

3 players with blocked shots - Diarra with 4

Box Score