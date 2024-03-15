 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACCT Round 4 Preview: #10 NC State versus #3 Virginia

March Madness at it’s best!

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: N.C. State at Virginia Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

When: Friday 3/15 9:30 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ESPN2

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 63-62, Line UVA -2.5

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 69, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (20-14, 9-11)

Wolphpack Thoughts on the tournament:

Was the Duke game the best win of Keatts’ career? I vote yes!

Mo Diarra is the best example of player development in Keatts’ tenure. Credit to Coach Levi Watkins.

Michael O’Connell has had 6 double digit scoring games this season, 3 in the ACCT!

Tremendous credit to the Pack’s training staff:

  1. Keeping Diarra properly nourished during his Ramadan fast
  2. Helping DJ Horne manage his hip flexor injury, and be effective
  3. Helping the team in general stay energized

Wolfpack Injury Report:

  1. Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team (but he was at the game), he is still sick
  2. LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
  3. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison

Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg
NCS 76.3 44.6% 34.7% 7.2 34.9 12.9 9.6 7.5 3.3
UVA 63.5 43.7% 36.7% 6.5 32.4 15 8.2 7.2 5.2

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

  • Offense 15th
  • Defense 1st
  • Opposing FG% 3rd
  • Team 3PT% 2nd
  • Opponent 3PT FG% 3rd
  • Combined Team Rebounds 12th
  • Assist / Turnover Ratio 1st

UVA Season So Far: (23-9, 13-7) NET 52

Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses
Florida Syracuse Miami Notre Dame
Louisville x2 Florida St NC State
Va Tech Wake Forest Wake Forest
Georgia Tech x2 Boston College Pittsburgh
NC State Va Tech
Notre Dame UNC
Clemson Duke

Player Notes

  • Isaac McKneely 1st in ACC in 3PT FG%
  • Reese Beekman 1st in assists, 1st in assist / turnover ratio, 3rd in steals
  • Ryan Dunn 1st in blocked shots

UVA Probable Starters

Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK
Reece Beekman SR G 6'3" 194 14.3 32.6% 2.9 3.5 0.8 1 2.4
Isaac McKneely SO G 6'4" 188 12.4 45.3% 5.4 3 6 1 0.4
Ryan Dunn SO G 6'8" 216 8.2 21.9% 1 6.9 0.1 0 0
Jacob Groves GR F 6'9" 211 7.4 47.9% 3 2.6 0.9 0 0.1
Blake Buchanan FR F 6'11" 225 3.6 0 0 3.3 0.4 0 0.9

What Happened in the First Two Games?

Game 1 - Win 76-60 - We led most of the game, by 7 at the half. We shot better than they did at all three levels 49.1% / 35.7% / 83.3%, out rebounded them 32-31, and had only 6 turnovers.

Game 2 - Loss 59-53 OT - UVA’s defense had improved significantly in the couple of weeks since the first game, plus they had added another big forward, Jordan Minor, to their rotation. The Pack only scored 15 points in the first half and were down 27-15 at the half. We outscored them 32-20 in the second half to tie it and go to overtime. But we went cold and only made two shots in OT. The Cavs out rebounded us an unbelievable 54-32 for the game.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Use our Depth - We need to use everyone to rest our tired, ‘four games in four days’, legs. UVA is going to try to wear us out.

Rebound! - That was the difference in their win.

Quality shots - You have to hit shots over the Cavaliers defense. Beekman is one of the best defenders in the ACC and will have the assignment on Horne. Our other guards are going to have to continue to score. Hopefully we still have enough in our legs to hit some shots. This would be a great time for Casey to find his shot - playing in front of his family and against his former team.

