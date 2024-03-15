ACCT Round 4 Preview: #10 NC State versus #3 Virginia

When: Friday 3/15 9:30 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ESPN2

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 63-62, Line UVA -2.5

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 69, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (20-14, 9-11)

Wolphpack Thoughts on the tournament:

Was the Duke game the best win of Keatts’ career? I vote yes!

Mo Diarra is the best example of player development in Keatts’ tenure. Credit to Coach Levi Watkins.

Michael O’Connell has had 6 double digit scoring games this season, 3 in the ACCT!

Tremendous credit to the Pack’s training staff:

Keeping Diarra properly nourished during his Ramadan fast Helping DJ Horne manage his hip flexor injury, and be effective Helping the team in general stay energized

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team (but he was at the game), he is still sick LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NCS 76.3 44.6% 34.7% 7.2 34.9 12.9 9.6 7.5 3.3 UVA 63.5 43.7% 36.7% 6.5 32.4 15 8.2 7.2 5.2

Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:

Offense 15 th

Defense 1 st

Opposing FG% 3 rd

Team 3PT% 2 nd

Opponent 3PT FG% 3 rd

Combined Team Rebounds 12 th

Assist / Turnover Ratio 1st

UVA Season So Far: (23-9, 13-7) NET 52 Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Good Wins Bad Losses ACC - Wins ACC - Wins ACC - Losses Florida Syracuse Miami Notre Dame Louisville x2 Florida St NC State Va Tech Wake Forest Wake Forest Georgia Tech x2 Boston College Pittsburgh NC State Va Tech Notre Dame UNC Clemson Duke

Player Notes

Isaac McKneely 1 st in ACC in 3PT FG%

in ACC in 3PT FG% Reese Beekman 1 st in assists, 1 st in assist / turnover ratio, 3 rd in steals

in assists, 1 in assist / turnover ratio, 3 in steals Ryan Dunn 1st in blocked shots

UVA Probable Starters Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Reece Beekman SR G 6'3" 194 14.3 32.6% 2.9 3.5 0.8 1 2.4 Isaac McKneely SO G 6'4" 188 12.4 45.3% 5.4 3 6 1 0.4 Ryan Dunn SO G 6'8" 216 8.2 21.9% 1 6.9 0.1 0 0 Jacob Groves GR F 6'9" 211 7.4 47.9% 3 2.6 0.9 0 0.1 Blake Buchanan FR F 6'11" 225 3.6 0 0 3.3 0.4 0 0.9

What Happened in the First Two Games?

Game 1 - Win 76-60 - We led most of the game, by 7 at the half. We shot better than they did at all three levels 49.1% / 35.7% / 83.3%, out rebounded them 32-31, and had only 6 turnovers.

Game 2 - Loss 59-53 OT - UVA’s defense had improved significantly in the couple of weeks since the first game, plus they had added another big forward, Jordan Minor, to their rotation. The Pack only scored 15 points in the first half and were down 27-15 at the half. We outscored them 32-20 in the second half to tie it and go to overtime. But we went cold and only made two shots in OT. The Cavs out rebounded us an unbelievable 54-32 for the game.

For The Wolfpack to Win

Use our Depth - We need to use everyone to rest our tired, ‘four games in four days’, legs. UVA is going to try to wear us out.

Rebound! - That was the difference in their win.

Quality shots - You have to hit shots over the Cavaliers defense. Beekman is one of the best defenders in the ACC and will have the assignment on Horne. Our other guards are going to have to continue to score. Hopefully we still have enough in our legs to hit some shots. This would be a great time for Casey to find his shot - playing in front of his family and against his former team.