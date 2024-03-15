ACCT Round 4 Preview: #10 NC State versus #3 Virginia

When: Friday 3/15 9:30 PM ET
Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC
TV: ESPN2
Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
Pomeroy Prediction: Virginia 63-62, Line UVA -2.5
Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 69, 8th in ACC NET rankings
Wolfpack Season So Far: (20-14, 9-11)
Wolphpack Thoughts on the tournament:
Was the Duke game the best win of Keatts’ career? I vote yes!
Mo Diarra is the best example of player development in Keatts’ tenure. Credit to Coach Levi Watkins.
Michael O’Connell has had 6 double digit scoring games this season, 3 in the ACCT!
Tremendous credit to the Pack’s training staff:
- Keeping Diarra properly nourished during his Ramadan fast
- Helping DJ Horne manage his hip flexor injury, and be effective
- Helping the team in general stay energized
Wolfpack Injury Report:
- Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team (but he was at the game), he is still sick
- LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts.
- MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.
Opponent Overview:
Team Statistical Comparison
|Team
|PPG
|FG%
|3PT%
|3PT pg
|Reb pg
|Ast pg
|TO pg
|ST pg
|BL pg
|NCS
|76.3
|44.6%
|34.7%
|7.2
|34.9
|12.9
|9.6
|7.5
|3.3
|UVA
|63.5
|43.7%
|36.7%
|6.5
|32.4
|15
|8.2
|7.2
|5.2
Their ACC Rankings of Note – Conference Play:
- Offense 15th
- Defense 1st
- Opposing FG% 3rd
- Team 3PT% 2nd
- Opponent 3PT FG% 3rd
- Combined Team Rebounds 12th
- Assist / Turnover Ratio 1st
UVA Season So Far: (23-9, 13-7) NET 52
|Good Wins
|Bad Losses
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Wins
|ACC - Losses
|Florida
|Syracuse
|Miami
|Notre Dame
|Louisville x2
|Florida St
|NC State
|Va Tech
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|Georgia Tech x2
|Boston College
|Pittsburgh
|NC State
|Va Tech
|Notre Dame
|UNC
|Clemson
|Duke
Player Notes
- Isaac McKneely 1st in ACC in 3PT FG%
- Reese Beekman 1st in assists, 1st in assist / turnover ratio, 3rd in steals
- Ryan Dunn 1st in blocked shots
UVA Probable Starters
|Player
|Class
|Pos
|Height
|Weight
|PPG
|3PT%
|3PTApg
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Reece Beekman
|SR
|G
|6'3"
|194
|14.3
|32.6%
|2.9
|3.5
|0.8
|1
|2.4
|Isaac McKneely
|SO
|G
|6'4"
|188
|12.4
|45.3%
|5.4
|3
|6
|1
|0.4
|Ryan Dunn
|SO
|G
|6'8"
|216
|8.2
|21.9%
|1
|6.9
|0.1
|0
|0
|Jacob Groves
|GR
|F
|6'9"
|211
|7.4
|47.9%
|3
|2.6
|0.9
|0
|0.1
|Blake Buchanan
|FR
|F
|6'11"
|225
|3.6
|0
|0
|3.3
|0.4
|0
|0.9
What Happened in the First Two Games?
Game 1 - Win 76-60 - We led most of the game, by 7 at the half. We shot better than they did at all three levels 49.1% / 35.7% / 83.3%, out rebounded them 32-31, and had only 6 turnovers.
Game 2 - Loss 59-53 OT - UVA’s defense had improved significantly in the couple of weeks since the first game, plus they had added another big forward, Jordan Minor, to their rotation. The Pack only scored 15 points in the first half and were down 27-15 at the half. We outscored them 32-20 in the second half to tie it and go to overtime. But we went cold and only made two shots in OT. The Cavs out rebounded us an unbelievable 54-32 for the game.
For The Wolfpack to Win
Use our Depth - We need to use everyone to rest our tired, ‘four games in four days’, legs. UVA is going to try to wear us out.
Rebound! - That was the difference in their win.
Quality shots - You have to hit shots over the Cavaliers defense. Beekman is one of the best defenders in the ACC and will have the assignment on Horne. Our other guards are going to have to continue to score. Hopefully we still have enough in our legs to hit some shots. This would be a great time for Casey to find his shot - playing in front of his family and against his former team.
