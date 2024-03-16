ACCT Round 4 Review: #10 NC State Beats #3 Virginia in OT 73-65

Game Summary:

For those of us that recall the original ‘83 Cardiac Pack run, one of the characteristics was different ‘heros’ showed up when needed to pull us through. This week has been another example of that. Diarra, Middlebrooks, and O’Connell have played outstanding in the tournament.

We scored 29 points to tie it at the half. our guards only scored 8 points, our bigs scored 21 - Diarra 5, Burns 6, and Ben Middlebrooks had 10 points. Ben has only scored 10+ 7 times this season.

In the second half, we scored another 29 points, the guards scored 19 with Casey Morsell providing 9. And, with no time on the clock, Michael O’Connell hit a miracle 3PT shot to send it to overtime.

Unlike the OT game at Charlottesville, we turned up the offense. The Pack turned it over to DJ Burns for three baskets, one by Mo Diarra, and one by Michael O’Connell. DJ Horne closed it out going 4-4 at the free throw line.

Now we have a chance to be the first team to win five games in five days to win the ACC Tournament.

We play the Orange County All-Stars tomorrow night at 8:30.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 50.9% 12.5% 26.7% 25.9% UVA 44.7% 13.6% 30.2% 16.7%

Overall Takeaways:

This is an incredibly tough basketball team - they never quit

We hit only 3 3PT shots, Diarra hit one, and O’Connell two including what is sure to be a Sports Center highlight last second miracle.

We won despite Taylor and Horne going 3-11 from the field

Our bigs scored 40 of our 73 total points.

14-15 free throws

Keatts Comments

“Great win for NC State”

“On the flight we talked about visualizing winning the tournament. I asked them all to bring something lucky, because we knew we would need a little luck”

“Everyone expected Duke and Carolina in the finals. We play some pretty good basketball at NC State too”

“All the credit goes to those guys in the locker room”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Burns 19 5 1 0 1 Michael O'Connell 12 3 3 1 1 Ben Middlebrooks 12 6 3 2 Casey Morsell 11 4 1 2 0 Mo Diarra 9 12 1 0 1 DJ Horne 8 3 2 2 1

Individual Highlights

Four players with double digit points - DJ Burns had 19 and got the tough baskets when we needed them badly

Eight players with rebounds - Mo Diarra had another great game with 12

Seven players with assists - Michael O’Connell with 3

Four players with steals - Ben Middlebrooks tied his career high with 3

Seven players with blocked shots - Ben Middlebrooks with 2

Box Score