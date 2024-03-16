NC State Plays UNC for the ACC Championship

When: Saturday 3/16 8:30 PM ET

Where: ACC Tournament, Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ESPN

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Pomeroy Prediction: Tar Heels 80-71

Wolfpack Snapshot: NET 68, 8th in ACC NET rankings

Wolfpack Season So Far: (21-14, 9-11)

Wolphpack Thoughts on the tournament:

Coach Keatts’ job is safe for a season. He has energized Wolfpack Nation over men’s basketball more than anyone has seen in a while. And if we win, his contract specifies a 2-year extension. Before the first game, NITbracketology had us listed as a bubble team. Now they show us as a four seed. So no matter how this game plays out, we’ll be playing next week. Michael O’Connell’s shot to get us into overtime, and save our ACCT run, has got to be ranked pretty high in all time Wolfpack basketball history of great shots DJ Burns showing a level of maturity you don’t expect in young men that age when asked about being fouled without getting the calls. (“You can get in your feelings or you can go win this game”.) The Pack’s depth has show itself. but probably not how we expected. Most of us counted on highly ranked recruits Dennis Parker Jr and MJ Rice to be contributors this season, but few would have listed newcomers Ben Middlebrooks, Mo Diarra, and Michael O’Connell as being so critical to our success especially here in the tournament. All five have eligibility next season, should they choose to stick around.

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Dennis Parker, Jr did not travel with the team (but he was at the game), he is still sick LJ Thomas did not travel with the team. He is “away from the team” as per Keatts. MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

UNC Tar Heels

Record: 27-6, 17-3

Ranked #1 in ACC

AP Rank #4

NET Rank 7

Currently projected as a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Since July 1, 1961, the ACC’s bylaws have included the phrase “and the [ACC Tournament] winner shall be the conference champion”.

Notes:

The Wolfpack has participated in the ACCT finals 17 times and are 10-7

We won the first 5 we appeared in

We’ve lost the last 4 we appeared in

1974 - Considered one of the great basketball games of all time

1997 - First team to play 4 games in ACCT - Sid’s first (and best) season, Dean’s last

2024 - First team to play 5 games in the ACCT

We have played UNC in the ACC finals 6 times and are 2-4

Crazy Coincidences

1987 - Last ACC Tournament championship win. (back when you only had to win 3 games)

Lady Pack also played in the ACCT championship

17 win regular season

Ended the season losing 10 of 15

Tournament in Landover Maryland, just outside of DC

Beat UNC

2024 - Here we go!

Lady Pack also played in the ACCT championship

17 win regular season

Ended the season losing 10 of 15

Tournament in DC

Playing UNC

Let’s Win This Thing! Go Pack!