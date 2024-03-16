ACC Champions - NC State

Game Summary:

For five games in a row, NC State was the better team. We beat four teams in a row that had beaten us previously. Beating UNC for the title was the perfect ending.

In the first half, the Pack came out hot, shooting 58.6%, and got a 10 point lead. DJ Burns had a great half with 11 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and only 1 foul. DJ Horne was 6-10 from the field for 13 points, but picked up his 3rd foul. The Heels caught up and stayed close with - of course - a +6 differential from the foul line, and Ryan hit a last second 3PT shot to pull ahead 39-40.

The second half was even better. The Pack shot 50% and held the Heels to 28.2%.

And the Pack shot 22-29 at the free throw line, the Heels only 18-23.

The Wolfpack was the better team tonight.

Honors

DJ Burns Jr, Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

First Team All Tournament: DJ Burns, DJ Horne, Michael O’Connell

Second Team All Tournament: Mo Diarra

The most incredible run in the history of the ACC Tournament!

On to the NCAA Tournament.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 60.8% 14.2% 6.9% 56.9% UNC 43.3% 10.9% 26.2% 34.3%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack shot better from the field, 54.9% to 37.3%

The Pack shot better from 3PT, 42.9% to 26.7%

The Pack scored 22 points at the free throw line to their 18

The Pack had fewer fouls, 18 to 19

Wolfpack Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 29 4 1 3 1 DJ Burns 20 4 7 0 0 Casey Morsell 8 3 1 3 1 Mo Diarra 11 14 3 3 Michael O'Connell 10 4 2

Individual Highlights

Four players in double figures - Horne 29, Burns 20, Diarra 11, O’Connell 10

Six players with rebounds - Diarra 14, beat the tournament rebounding record

Six players with assists - Burns with 7

Morsell and Diarra had 3 steals each

Box Score

NC State - ACC Champions 2024