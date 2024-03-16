ACC Champions - NC State

Game Summary:
For five games in a row, NC State was the better team. We beat four teams in a row that had beaten us previously. Beating UNC for the title was the perfect ending.
In the first half, the Pack came out hot, shooting 58.6%, and got a 10 point lead. DJ Burns had a great half with 11 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and only 1 foul. DJ Horne was 6-10 from the field for 13 points, but picked up his 3rd foul. The Heels caught up and stayed close with - of course - a +6 differential from the foul line, and Ryan hit a last second 3PT shot to pull ahead 39-40.
The second half was even better. The Pack shot 50% and held the Heels to 28.2%.
And the Pack shot 22-29 at the free throw line, the Heels only 18-23.
The Wolfpack was the better team tonight.
Honors
- DJ Burns Jr, Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
- First Team All Tournament: DJ Burns, DJ Horne, Michael O’Connell
- Second Team All Tournament: Mo Diarra
The most incredible run in the history of the ACC Tournament!
On to the NCAA Tournament.
Four Factors
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|60.8%
|14.2%
|6.9%
|56.9%
|UNC
|43.3%
|10.9%
|26.2%
|34.3%
Overall Takeaways:
- The Pack shot better from the field, 54.9% to 37.3%
- The Pack shot better from 3PT, 42.9% to 26.7%
- The Pack scored 22 points at the free throw line to their 18
- The Pack had fewer fouls, 18 to 19
Wolfpack Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Horne
|29
|4
|1
|3
|1
|DJ Burns
|20
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Casey Morsell
|8
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Mo Diarra
|11
|14
|3
|3
|Michael O'Connell
|10
|4
|2
Individual Highlights
- Four players in double figures - Horne 29, Burns 20, Diarra 11, O’Connell 10
- Six players with rebounds - Diarra 14, beat the tournament rebounding record
- Six players with assists - Burns with 7
- Morsell and Diarra had 3 steals each
