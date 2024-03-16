 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ACC Champions - NC State

On to the NCAA Tournament

By Wolphpack
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-North Carolina vs North Carolina State Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Game Summary:

For five games in a row, NC State was the better team. We beat four teams in a row that had beaten us previously. Beating UNC for the title was the perfect ending.

In the first half, the Pack came out hot, shooting 58.6%, and got a 10 point lead. DJ Burns had a great half with 11 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and only 1 foul. DJ Horne was 6-10 from the field for 13 points, but picked up his 3rd foul. The Heels caught up and stayed close with - of course - a +6 differential from the foul line, and Ryan hit a last second 3PT shot to pull ahead 39-40.

The second half was even better. The Pack shot 50% and held the Heels to 28.2%.

And the Pack shot 22-29 at the free throw line, the Heels only 18-23.

The Wolfpack was the better team tonight.

Honors

  • DJ Burns Jr, Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
  • First Team All Tournament: DJ Burns, DJ Horne, Michael O’Connell
  • Second Team All Tournament: Mo Diarra

The most incredible run in the history of the ACC Tournament!

On to the NCAA Tournament.

Four Factors

Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR
NCS 60.8% 14.2% 6.9% 56.9%
UNC 43.3% 10.9% 26.2% 34.3%

Overall Takeaways:

  • The Pack shot better from the field, 54.9% to 37.3%
  • The Pack shot better from 3PT, 42.9% to 26.7%
  • The Pack scored 22 points at the free throw line to their 18
  • The Pack had fewer fouls, 18 to 19

Wolfpack Highlights

Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK
DJ Horne 29 4 1 3 1
DJ Burns 20 4 7 0 0
Casey Morsell 8 3 1 3 1
Mo Diarra 11 14 3 3
Michael O'Connell 10 4 2

Individual Highlights

  • Four players in double figures - Horne 29, Burns 20, Diarra 11, O’Connell 10
  • Six players with rebounds - Diarra 14, beat the tournament rebounding record
  • Six players with assists - Burns with 7
  • Morsell and Diarra had 3 steals each

Box Score

NC State - ACC Champions 2024

