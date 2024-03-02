 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UNC Sweeps NC State 79-70

Another trip to Chapel Hill, much like the other trips to Chapel Hill

By Wolphpack
/ new
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at N.C. State Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Game Summary:

Like too many games thiis season, we could not put together two good halves.

In the first half we played really well, shooting 57.6% overall and 7-11 from the 3PT line, only 2 turnovers, we led in blocks, steals, assists and only trailed by 2 in rebounds. That all resulted in an 8 point lead, 45-37.

It all fell apart in the second. After O’Connell hit a shot, we went 10 minutes and missed 15 straight shots. Weirdly, we got to the free throw line enough to keep us within site, and got back within 5 points with 2:49 left, but got no closer.

Duke Monday.

Four Factors

Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR
Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR
NCS 49.2% 13.6% 23.7% 26.7%
UNC 52.8% 12.0% 18.5% 50.9%

Overall Takeaways:

  • The Pack shot 41.7% FG / 47.4% 3PT which is good enough to win many games
  • The Pack scored 45 points in the first half, 25 points in the second
  • The Pack was called for 21 fouls, UNC only 13
  • UNC was +12 at the free throw line

Keatts Comments

“It was a toe-to-toe battle, I’m proud of our guys”

Wolfpack Player Highlights

Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK
Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK
DJ Horne 20 3 2 2
DJ Burns 6 1 1
Casey Morsell 9 4 3 0 1
Mo Diarra 4 8 1
Michael O'Connell 7 5
Jayden Taylor 22 1

Individual Highlights

  • Jayden Taylor shot well - 5-7 from 3PT, 5-6 from FT
  • Mo Diarra had 8 rebounds

Box Score

More From Backing The Pack

Loading comments...