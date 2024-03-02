UNC Sweeps NC State 79-70

Game Summary:

Like too many games thiis season, we could not put together two good halves.

In the first half we played really well, shooting 57.6% overall and 7-11 from the 3PT line, only 2 turnovers, we led in blocks, steals, assists and only trailed by 2 in rebounds. That all resulted in an 8 point lead, 45-37.

It all fell apart in the second. After O’Connell hit a shot, we went 10 minutes and missed 15 straight shots. Weirdly, we got to the free throw line enough to keep us within site, and got back within 5 points with 2:49 left, but got no closer.

Duke Monday.

Four Factors Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR Teams eFG% TO% OR% FTR NCS 49.2% 13.6% 23.7% 26.7% UNC 52.8% 12.0% 18.5% 50.9%

Overall Takeaways:

The Pack shot 41.7% FG / 47.4% 3PT which is good enough to win many games

The Pack scored 45 points in the first half, 25 points in the second

The Pack was called for 21 fouls, UNC only 13

UNC was +12 at the free throw line

Keatts Comments

“It was a toe-to-toe battle, I’m proud of our guys”

Wolfpack Player Highlights Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK Player PTS REB ASST STL BLK DJ Horne 20 3 2 2 DJ Burns 6 1 1 Casey Morsell 9 4 3 0 1 Mo Diarra 4 8 1 Michael O'Connell 7 5 Jayden Taylor 22 1

Individual Highlights

Jayden Taylor shot well - 5-7 from 3PT, 5-6 from FT

Mo Diarra had 8 rebounds

Box Score