UNC Sweeps NC State 79-70

Game Summary:
Like too many games thiis season, we could not put together two good halves.
In the first half we played really well, shooting 57.6% overall and 7-11 from the 3PT line, only 2 turnovers, we led in blocks, steals, assists and only trailed by 2 in rebounds. That all resulted in an 8 point lead, 45-37.
It all fell apart in the second. After O’Connell hit a shot, we went 10 minutes and missed 15 straight shots. Weirdly, we got to the free throw line enough to keep us within site, and got back within 5 points with 2:49 left, but got no closer.
Duke Monday.
Four Factors
|Teams
|eFG%
|TO%
|OR%
|FTR
|NCS
|49.2%
|13.6%
|23.7%
|26.7%
|UNC
|52.8%
|12.0%
|18.5%
|50.9%
Overall Takeaways:
- The Pack shot 41.7% FG / 47.4% 3PT which is good enough to win many games
- The Pack scored 45 points in the first half, 25 points in the second
- The Pack was called for 21 fouls, UNC only 13
- UNC was +12 at the free throw line
Keatts Comments
“It was a toe-to-toe battle, I’m proud of our guys”
Wolfpack Player Highlights
|Player
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|DJ Horne
|20
|3
|2
|2
|DJ Burns
|6
|1
|1
|Casey Morsell
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Mo Diarra
|4
|8
|1
|Michael O'Connell
|7
|5
|Jayden Taylor
|22
|1
Individual Highlights
- Jayden Taylor shot well - 5-7 from 3PT, 5-6 from FT
- Mo Diarra had 8 rebounds
