NCAA Tournament Round 1 Preview: NC State meets Texas Tech

When: Thursday March 21, 9:40 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh PA

TV: CBS

Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12)

Pomeroy Prediction: Red Raiders 76-73, Spread 4.5

Wolfpack Snapshot: 2024 ACC Champions, AP #29

Wolfpack Season So Far: 22-14

Wolfpack Injury Report:

Dennis Parker, Jr is with the team in Pittsburgh - hopefully that means he’ll play

MJ Rice will sit out the remainder of the season and apply for a redshirt.

Opponent Overview:

Texas Tech - 23-10, AP #22, Ranked 4th in Big 12

NET 27: Q1 6-9, Q2 4-1, Q3 6-0, Q4 7-0

NET Q1 Wins: Texas, BYU x2, Kansas, TCU, Baylor

Team Statistical Comparison Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg Team PPG FG% 3PT% 3PT pg Reb pg Ast pg TO pg ST pg BL pg NC State 76.4 45.0% 34.7% 7.1 35 12.8 9.6 7.4 3.5 Texas Tech 75.6 45.3% 36.5% 8.5 35 14.7 11.2 6.1 2.5

KenPom Key Metric Comparison Team _ Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Team _ Adj Eff - Off Adj Eff - Def Adj Tempo Eff FG% TO % Off Reb % FTA/FGA SOS / OOC D-1 Exp Texas Tech Rank 24 50 233 69 150 127 130 34 / 266 88 Stat 117.8 99.5 66.6 52.8% 16.5% 30.2% 34.6% 2.32 NC State Rank 47 91 138 170 9 187 189 60 / 314 15 Stat 114.4 101.4 68.1 50.8% 13.7% 28.6% 32.5 3.03

Common Opponents:

Vanderbilt: Texas Tech 76-54, Wolfpack 84-78

BYU: Texas Tech 85-78, 81-67, Wolfpack 86-95

Injuries:

Texas Tech has two players whose availability will significantly impact the game. Together they average over 20 points and 14 rebounds per game. They have proven they can win without Washington, but Williams has only missed one game, their most recent loss against AP#2 Houston.

Darrion Williams - Ankle injury in BYU game - According to Coach McCasland, Williams “has improved over the last couple of days.”

Warren Washington - Has a foot injury that has had him out six straight games and eight of the last nine. According to their coach, Washington is back at practice and they want to get him “as close to full speed with practices under his belt before we play him.”

Texas Tech On Offense

The Red Raiders are a guard centric offense; they start 4 guards. 41% of their shots are 3PT. They average 23.4 3PT shot attempts per game (we avg 10.7) and shoot 36.5% from 3PT. Their four leading scorers are guards, all averaging double digits. Their center, Jennings, only averages 4.4 points per game. However, if their 7’0” center Washington returns from injury, he adds another offensive element averaging 9.9 points before his injury. The Pack guarding the 3PT line will be critical.

Texas Tech On Defense

They are a very good defensive team, holding opponents to 69.3 ppg. Much depends on Washington’s health. If he’s able to go, he’ll have the height advantage on DJ Burns, and he’s the only consistent shot blocker on the team. However, DJ has dealt with taller players many times and will have the weight (aka ‘power’) advantage. Coach McCasland is already talking about a team approach to defending our big man, so that may provide opportunities for passes out of the post. Again, assuming he plays, Williams should matchup with Diarra. Diarra will have a 4” height advantage which should help with rebounding. Washington and Williams together average about 42% of the Red Raiders’ rebounding, so if they don’t play or are not on the floor, rebounding is more challenging.

Player Notes

Pops Isaacs - All-Big 12 Third Team, scored 32 points against BYU

Joe Toussaint - All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, had 12 assists against Butler

Darrion Williams - All-Big 12 Third Team, went 12-12, scored 30 points, and had 11 rebounds against Kansas.

Chance McMillian - First start of the season was Friday against Houston, hit 8 3PT shots in an earlier game against Butler

DJ Horne connections - Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge (season ending injury) played on the same AZ State team last season.

Transfers - Like the Wolfpack, Tech transformed their team with transfers this season. Five current, or former, starters are first year transfers. In the last game against Houston, two were starters (Toussaint, McMillian) and two were on the injured list (Williams, Washington). Devan Cambridge started 8 games before a season ending injury.

Red Raiders Key Players (Houston game starters) Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Player Class Pos Height Weight PPG 3PT% 3PTApg REB ASST STL BLK Pop Isaacs SO G 6'2" 180 15.9 30.1% 7.2 3.2 3.5 1 0.1 Joe Toussaint RS SR G 6'0" 195 12.1 30.6% 3.3 2.6 4.3 1 0 Chance McMillian SR G 6'3" 185 10.9 39.6% 5.1 4 1.2 1 0.2 Kerwin Walton SR G 6'5" 210 8.4 47.0% 4.1 2.3 0.5 1 0.2 Robert Jennings SO F 6'7" 230 4.4 0.0% 0 3.4 0.4 0 0.2 Bench Lamar Washington SO G 6'4" 200 2.1 23.5% 0.6 1.5 0.8 0 0 Eemeli Yalaho FR F 6'8" 240 2.5 27.3% 0.6 1.5 0.2 0 0.1 Injured Darrion Williams SO G 6'6" 225 11.4 46.7% 2.8 7.5 2.4 1 0.3 Warren Washington RS SR F 7'0" 230 9.9 0.0% 0 7.4 1.8 1 1.5

Keys to the Game:

Respect the Opponent - Texas Tech is deservedly favored, they are a very good team, and Isaacs, Toussaint, and Williams in particular are excellent players. To appreciate how good they are, you only need to look at their list of Q1 wins (no Q3/Q4 losses and only 1 Q2 loss) and see that they finished 4th in the Big 12 - which many consider the toughest conference this season. And the Red Raiders also will be looking to avenge our last meeting, an 11-point loss in 1954. (probably not) I don’t think this will be a problem, but after beating 3 consecutive NCAA tournament teams (if you count UVA), you could understand the team being very confident.

Get Focused on The Game - The Wolfpack has to put last week behind them and regain the hunger that drove them through the five game ACC Tournament gauntlet. The main topic of conversation around the area all week has been them, social media is exploding with Wolfpack videos / memorabilia / and love, and they’ve probably been treated like rock stars on campus. Setting that aside is a lot to ask of young men, and probably the coaches as well. (imagine the conversations between Levi and Julius) The thing that may help us is our experience (KP #15 in D1 experience) and team leadership. Starters Horne, Morsell, and Burns are five-year players and O’Connell has played four. Horne and Morsell played in the NCAA Tournament last season. The coaching staff know this and will be all over this, but it’s easier said than done.

Start strong / Establish the inside game - We can’t start the NCAA tournament like we started the ACC tournament against Louisville. We didn’t play defense, we settled for 3PT shots, and as a result we played catch-up the whole first half.

Go Pack!